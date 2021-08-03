Community Sports Report

SWIMMINGForsmann, Neptunes excel
Mason Forsmann of the Lewis-Clark Neptunes swim club won the boys’ 8-and-under 50-meter freestyle and fly races at the Inland Empire Junior Olympics in Spokane, leading 11 Neptune swimmers who competed there on July 23-25.
Other Neptune standouts of the event included Kamryn Forsmann, who was runner-up in the boys’ 11-14-year-old 200 meter fly, Piper Engledow, who took third in the 9-10 girls’ 50-meter breaststroke, and Luke Mastroberardino, who placed fourth in the boys’ 15-and-over 50-meter freestyle.
MARTIAL ARTSThree golds for Olsen-Bennett
Danika Olsen-Bennett of Lewiston’s Valley Karate School swept to gold medals in 10-year-old girls’ intermediate kata, weapons kata, and sparring at the Junior Olympic Games in Houston, Tex., on Saturday.
GOLFJeglum ties for seventh
Loren Jeglum of the Palouse Ridge Golf Course finished tied for seventh after shooting a 1-under-par 143 in the Pacific Northwest PGA Assistant Professional Championship at Illahe Hills Country Club at Salem, Ore., on Monday.
Jeglum shot 73 in his first round before bouncing back with a 2-under 70 and earning $575.
The top three will travel to Port St. Lucie, Fla., in November to participate in the 45th PGA Assistant Championship. Jeglum missed that by five strokes.
Shane Prante, at 10 under, won the event with a birdie on the first playoff hole.