Four youth wrestlers from Lewiston Wrestling Club and one from Asotin’s Snake River Reptiles club took home gold medals from the Clearwater River Rumble tournament held in Lapwai on Saturday.
For Lewiston, Brock Hvass (39.5 pounds), Drayton Lindell (43 pounds), Kole Bugner (45 pounds) and Hoyt Hvass (92 pounds) topped their respective weight divisions, while the Reptiles’ Deegan Tavernier prevailed at 84 pounds.
All Clearwater River Rumble medalists for both clubs are listed below.
Lewiston Wrestling Club
39.5 pounds Brock Hvass, first place
43 pounds Drayton Lindell, first place
45 pounds Kole Bugner, first place; Chadwick Walton, second place; Drayton Lindell, third place
77 pounds Gunnar Robinett, third place
59 pounds Silas Samuels, second place
82 pounds Coen Roberts, third place
92 pounds Hoyt Hvass, first place
97 pounds Thomas Samuels, second place; Owen Lindell, third place
98 pounds Radley Savage, second place
105 pounds Gavin JeanBlanc, third place
119 pounds Cole Lockart, second place
Snake River Reptiles
43 pounds Sweed Hurd, second place
49 pounds Austin Moody, second place
52 pounds Zeek Barkley, third place
84 pounds Deegan Tavernier, first place
98 pounds Kayleb Earl, third place