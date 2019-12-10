WRESTLINGArea clubs convergei

Four youth wrestlers from Lewiston Wrestling Club and one from Asotin’s Snake River Reptiles club took home gold medals from the Clearwater River Rumble tournament held in Lapwai on Saturday.

For Lewiston, Brock Hvass (39.5 pounds), Drayton Lindell (43 pounds), Kole Bugner (45 pounds) and Hoyt Hvass (92 pounds) topped their respective weight divisions, while the Reptiles’ Deegan Tavernier prevailed at 84 pounds.

All Clearwater River Rumble medalists for both clubs are listed below.

Lewiston Wrestling Club

39.5 pounds Brock Hvass, first place

43 pounds Drayton Lindell, first place

45 pounds Kole Bugner, first place; Chadwick Walton, second place; Drayton Lindell, third place

77 pounds Gunnar Robinett, third place

59 pounds Silas Samuels, second place

82 pounds Coen Roberts, third place

92 pounds Hoyt Hvass, first place

97 pounds Thomas Samuels, second place; Owen Lindell, third place

98 pounds Radley Savage, second place

105 pounds Gavin JeanBlanc, third place

119 pounds Cole Lockart, second place

Snake River Reptiles

43 pounds Sweed Hurd, second place

49 pounds Austin Moody, second place

52 pounds Zeek Barkley, third place

84 pounds Deegan Tavernier, first place

98 pounds Kayleb Earl, third place

