BULL RIDINGMoscow’s Moore wins ‘world championship’

With a 57-second ride, Moscow resident Laura Moore won the $4,000 grand prize at a mechanical bull riding championship at the Harvester Restaurant in Spangle, Wash. on Saturday.

Moore, who coaches the equestrian club at WSU, managed the longest ride among 24 total participants, with runner-up Mitch Chandler of Spokane lasting 52 seconds before being bucked.

Dubbed the “world championship” by organizer Georga Chicha, the event was the first of its kind to be held in the area, but was meant to begin an annual tradition.

TRACK AND FIELDGold and silver for seniors in Boise

Will Godfrey of Lewiston claimed three gold medals and set a state record in the 80-84 age division while fellow Lewistonian Bruce Brotnov medaled in four events at the Idaho State Senior Games held Aug. 17-18 in Boise.

Godfrey’s gold medals came in the standing long jump, discus and shot put, with his record coming in the latter with a mark of 31 feet, 8 inches. Brotnov took silver among 70-74-year-olds in the javelin and bronze in the discus, football throw and softball throw.

TRAPGeorge on the mark

Krys George was the high scorer in three individual events and had the top overall points total among participants in a registered shoot at Grangeville Gun Club on Saturday.

Event 1 Singles

Class AA — Guy Johnson 94

Class A — Rod Behler 99

Class B — Marvin Heimgartner 98

Class C — Holly Ledgerwood 97

Class D — Tucker Hubbard 94

Lady — Krys George 100

Junior — Brad Bradley 95

Veteran — Bill Whitman 99

New shooter — Bill McMahon 99

Event 2 Handicap

Champion — Bill McMahon 99

Short yard — Jeff Kutsch 95

Mid yard — Steve Fox 94

Long yard — Wayne McCulley 95

Event 3 Doubles

Class A — Wayne McCulley 95

Class B — Eric Slocum 96

Class C — Krys George 90

Class D — Chad Hewett 79

Event 4 Singles

Class AA — Guy Johnson 97

Class A — Mike Murphy 99

Class B — Holly Ledgerwood 100

Class C — Charles Wilson 96

Class D — Maggie Blackstead 96

Lady — Krys George 100

Junior — Sam Barnes 99

Veteran — Stan Clinton 98

New shooter — Chris Clarkston 95

Event 5 Handicap

Champion — Neil Walstead 95

Short yard — Fred Zack 94

Mid yard — Mike Murphy forfeit 95

Long yard — Krys George 93

High Overall — Krys George 471

SWIMMINGVallandigham races, places at Mission Viejo

Clarkston’s Jeanette “Jett” Vallandigham swam to fourth-place finishes in the 200-meter breaststroke and 800 freestyle at the Masters National Championships in Mission Viejo, Calif., earlier this month.

Vallandigham also placed sixth in the 100 meter breaststroke.

MARTIAL ARTSSmith, pupils prevail in Battle on the Columbia

Sensei Steven Smith of Lewiston’s Valley Karate School was named Grand Champion in Kata and Weapons competition at the Battle on the Columbia tournament held Aug. 17 in Richland, Wash.

Pupils Danika Olsen-Bennett, Devin Munnigh and Gunner Seekins each took first in multiple events within their respective age divisions.

Valley Karate placers:

8-year-old intermediate

Danika Olsen-Bennett — Jr. Grand Champion Forms; Kata, 1st; Weapons, 1st; Kumite, 2nd; Stick Sparring, 3rd

9-year-old advanced

Devin Munnigh — Kata, 1st; Weapons, 1st

Flick Vinyard — Stick Sparring, 2nd; Kata, 3rd; weapons, 3rd; sparring, 3rd

10-year-old beginner

Gunner Seekins — Weapons, 1st; Sparring 1st; Stick Sparring, 1st; Kata, 3rd

10-year-old advanced

Blake Dobyns — Weapons, 2nd; Sparring, 2nd; kata, 3rd

Adult black belt

Sensei Steven Smith — Grand Champion Kata; Kata 1st, Weapons 1st

HORSESHOE PITCHWickham makes it six

Karen Wickham of Lenore won her sixth career Idaho State Horseshoe Pitching Association women’s championship last weekend in Pocatello.

Wickham racked up a 6-0 win-loss record and 40 percent ringer average at the event.

