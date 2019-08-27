BULL RIDINGMoscow’s Moore wins ‘world championship’
With a 57-second ride, Moscow resident Laura Moore won the $4,000 grand prize at a mechanical bull riding championship at the Harvester Restaurant in Spangle, Wash. on Saturday.
Moore, who coaches the equestrian club at WSU, managed the longest ride among 24 total participants, with runner-up Mitch Chandler of Spokane lasting 52 seconds before being bucked.
Dubbed the “world championship” by organizer Georga Chicha, the event was the first of its kind to be held in the area, but was meant to begin an annual tradition.
TRACK AND FIELDGold and silver for seniors in Boise
Will Godfrey of Lewiston claimed three gold medals and set a state record in the 80-84 age division while fellow Lewistonian Bruce Brotnov medaled in four events at the Idaho State Senior Games held Aug. 17-18 in Boise.
Godfrey’s gold medals came in the standing long jump, discus and shot put, with his record coming in the latter with a mark of 31 feet, 8 inches. Brotnov took silver among 70-74-year-olds in the javelin and bronze in the discus, football throw and softball throw.
TRAPGeorge on the mark
Krys George was the high scorer in three individual events and had the top overall points total among participants in a registered shoot at Grangeville Gun Club on Saturday.
Event 1 Singles
Class AA — Guy Johnson 94
Class A — Rod Behler 99
Class B — Marvin Heimgartner 98
Class C — Holly Ledgerwood 97
Class D — Tucker Hubbard 94
Lady — Krys George 100
Junior — Brad Bradley 95
Veteran — Bill Whitman 99
New shooter — Bill McMahon 99
Event 2 Handicap
Champion — Bill McMahon 99
Short yard — Jeff Kutsch 95
Mid yard — Steve Fox 94
Long yard — Wayne McCulley 95
Event 3 Doubles
Class A — Wayne McCulley 95
Class B — Eric Slocum 96
Class C — Krys George 90
Class D — Chad Hewett 79
Event 4 Singles
Class AA — Guy Johnson 97
Class A — Mike Murphy 99
Class B — Holly Ledgerwood 100
Class C — Charles Wilson 96
Class D — Maggie Blackstead 96
Lady — Krys George 100
Junior — Sam Barnes 99
Veteran — Stan Clinton 98
New shooter — Chris Clarkston 95
Event 5 Handicap
Champion — Neil Walstead 95
Short yard — Fred Zack 94
Mid yard — Mike Murphy forfeit 95
Long yard — Krys George 93
High Overall — Krys George 471
SWIMMINGVallandigham races, places at Mission Viejo
Clarkston’s Jeanette “Jett” Vallandigham swam to fourth-place finishes in the 200-meter breaststroke and 800 freestyle at the Masters National Championships in Mission Viejo, Calif., earlier this month.
Vallandigham also placed sixth in the 100 meter breaststroke.
MARTIAL ARTSSmith, pupils prevail in Battle on the Columbia
Sensei Steven Smith of Lewiston’s Valley Karate School was named Grand Champion in Kata and Weapons competition at the Battle on the Columbia tournament held Aug. 17 in Richland, Wash.
Pupils Danika Olsen-Bennett, Devin Munnigh and Gunner Seekins each took first in multiple events within their respective age divisions.
Valley Karate placers:
8-year-old intermediate
Danika Olsen-Bennett — Jr. Grand Champion Forms; Kata, 1st; Weapons, 1st; Kumite, 2nd; Stick Sparring, 3rd
9-year-old advanced
Devin Munnigh — Kata, 1st; Weapons, 1st
Flick Vinyard — Stick Sparring, 2nd; Kata, 3rd; weapons, 3rd; sparring, 3rd
10-year-old beginner
Gunner Seekins — Weapons, 1st; Sparring 1st; Stick Sparring, 1st; Kata, 3rd
10-year-old advanced
Blake Dobyns — Weapons, 2nd; Sparring, 2nd; kata, 3rd
Adult black belt
Sensei Steven Smith — Grand Champion Kata; Kata 1st, Weapons 1st
HORSESHOE PITCHWickham makes it six
Karen Wickham of Lenore won her sixth career Idaho State Horseshoe Pitching Association women’s championship last weekend in Pocatello.
Wickham racked up a 6-0 win-loss record and 40 percent ringer average at the event.