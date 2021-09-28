SOCCERRapids take second
The Hells Canyon Rapids 7- to 8-year-old girls’ soccer team of Lewiston won three matches before dropping a tiebreaking shootout in the final for runner-up honors at the Pend Oreille Cup tournament earlier this month in Sandpoint, Idaho.
The championship game against NSC Montana of Flathead Valley was a scoreless stalemate through regulation, setting the stage for what coach Scott Wimer called a “nailbiting round of penalty kicks.” Rapids goalie Taylor Musser blocked three NSC penalty kicks before a fourth found the upper corner of the net and decided the championship.
TRAPSHOOTATA shoot held in Colton
Twenty-seven shooters competed in singles, 23 in handicap, and 14 in pairs doubles at the Amateur Trapshooting Association shoot held Sept. 19 at Colton Gun Club.
Event winners are listed below.
EVENT 1 SINGLES
A — Jim Adams 96
Lady — Frances Tully 91
B — Bill Christian (won shootout) 96; Brian Windsor 96
Vet — Greg Mayer 97
Senior Vet — Larry Bunch 95
C — Bill Whitman (won shootout) 94; Ron Faltus 94
D — Robert Janson 91
EVENT 2 HANDICAP
Champion — Roger Clouse 93
Runner-up — Brian Windsor 90
EVENT 3 50 PAIRS DOUBLES
A — Zarn Clausen 90
B — Brian Windsor 85
C — Bill Scharnhorst 81