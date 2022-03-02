COMMUNITY SPORTS REPORT

Members of the World of Martial Arts Warabay Karate School pose for a photo after competing at the 2022 Saito Karate Do Classic in McMinnville, Ore., on Saturday. Members of the team, front from back, are: Brady Stricker, Jade Wilke, Rowen Squires, Jayden Henderson and JC Morgenstern. Back, from left, are: Jonathan Morrow, Rachel Gall, Teagan Wilke, Anton Arthur and Sean Peregoy.

 Submitted photo

MARTIAL ARTS Valley youths earn hardware at Oregon tourney

Four pupils of Clarkston’s Warabay Karate School posted first-place showings and 10 medaled in one or more events of the Saito Karate Do Classic in McMinneville, Ore., on Saturday.

BOYS

Brady Stricker — 10-11-year-old Beginner/Novice Kata, second; Kumite, first

Sean Peregoy — 10-11-year-old Beginner/Novice Kumite, third

Anton Arthur — 11-15-year-old Intermediate/Advanced Weapons, second

JC Morgenstern — 14-15-year-old Advanced Kata, second

Teagan Wilke — 16-17-year-old Beginner/Novice Kata, first; Kumite, first

GIRLS

Rowan Squires — 8-9-year-old Beginner/Novice Kata, second; Kumite, first

Jayden Henderson — 10-11-year-old Intermediate Kata, third; Kumite, third

Rachel Gall — 12-13-year-old Advanced Kata, third; 11-15-year-old Intermediate/Advanced Weapons, first

Jade Wilke — 12-13-year-old Advanced Kumite, third

Makaela Everheart — 14-15-year-old Beginner/Novice Kumite, second

