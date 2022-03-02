This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
MARTIAL ARTS Valley youths earn hardware at Oregon tourney
Four pupils of Clarkston’s Warabay Karate School posted first-place showings and 10 medaled in one or more events of the Saito Karate Do Classic in McMinneville, Ore., on Saturday.
BOYS
Brady Stricker — 10-11-year-old Beginner/Novice Kata, second; Kumite, first
Sean Peregoy — 10-11-year-old Beginner/Novice Kumite, third
Anton Arthur — 11-15-year-old Intermediate/Advanced Weapons, second
JC Morgenstern — 14-15-year-old Advanced Kata, second
Teagan Wilke — 16-17-year-old Beginner/Novice Kata, first; Kumite, first
GIRLS
Rowan Squires — 8-9-year-old Beginner/Novice Kata, second; Kumite, first
Jayden Henderson — 10-11-year-old Intermediate Kata, third; Kumite, third
Rachel Gall — 12-13-year-old Advanced Kata, third; 11-15-year-old Intermediate/Advanced Weapons, first
Jade Wilke — 12-13-year-old Advanced Kumite, third
Makaela Everheart — 14-15-year-old Beginner/Novice Kumite, second