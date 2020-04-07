Community Sports Report

Ogden

ARCHERY

Clarkston schools reign in Wash. state

Maggie Ogden of Clarkston High School and Gillis Simpson of Lincoln Middle School won National Archery in the Schools Program individual state championships and led their schools to team state titles at the high school and middle school levels respectively.

For topping their fields in both Bullseye and 3D competition, Ogden and Simpson will receive $2500 in scholarship money and two Genesis bows apiece. This was the fourth consecutive team state championship for both CHS and LMS.

Parkway Elementary School rounded out the Clarkston dominance with a team state title of its own.

Anticipating that it would be unable to hold a state championship in person due to restrictions meant to address the coronavirus pandemic, the NASP selected its state champions on the basis of mailed-in results from early March.

Area event winners are listed below.

Bullseye

High school girls — Maggie Ogden, CHS

High school boys — Ean Ulrich, CHS

Middle school girls — Jordan Casetto, Heights

Middle school boys — Gillis Simpson, LMS

Elementary girls — Abby Renfro, Parkway

3D

High school girls — Maggie Ogden, CHS

Middle school girls — Gabby Bolen, Parkway

Middle school boys — Gillis Simpson, LMS

Elementary girls — Avaleigh Watson, Parkway

Elementary boys — Owen Hoffman, Heights

