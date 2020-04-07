Community Sports Report

ARCHERY
Clarkston schools reign in Wash. state
Maggie Ogden of Clarkston High School and Gillis Simpson of Lincoln Middle School won National Archery in the Schools Program individual state championships and led their schools to team state titles at the high school and middle school levels respectively.
For topping their fields in both Bullseye and 3D competition, Ogden and Simpson will receive $2500 in scholarship money and two Genesis bows apiece. This was the fourth consecutive team state championship for both CHS and LMS.
Parkway Elementary School rounded out the Clarkston dominance with a team state title of its own.
Anticipating that it would be unable to hold a state championship in person due to restrictions meant to address the coronavirus pandemic, the NASP selected its state champions on the basis of mailed-in results from early March.
Area event winners are listed below.
Bullseye
High school girls — Maggie Ogden, CHS
High school boys — Ean Ulrich, CHS
Middle school girls — Jordan Casetto, Heights
Middle school boys — Gillis Simpson, LMS
Elementary girls — Abby Renfro, Parkway
3D
High school girls — Maggie Ogden, CHS
Middle school girls — Gabby Bolen, Parkway
Middle school boys — Gillis Simpson, LMS
Elementary girls — Avaleigh Watson, Parkway
Elementary boys — Owen Hoffman, Heights