This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
BASKETBALL
This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
BASKETBALL
Home favorites dominate district hoop shoot
Lewiston youths topped four of the six divisions in the North Central Idaho district hoop shoot held at Jenifer Jr. High School on Saturday.
Lewiston’s Autumn Long won the 12-to-13-year-old girls competition with a perfect performance in a five-free-throw tiebreak after finishing her initial set of 25 tied with Regan Branen of Grangeville at 19 apiece. On the boys side, Wyatt Shawley and Dallas Richardson of Lewiston each shot 20-of-25 to win their respective divisions and tie for the highest overall 25-shot percentage on the day.
Top-three finishers by division are listed below.
GIRLS
12-13 — 1. Autumn Long, Lewiston, 19 (5/5); 2. Regan Branen, Grangeville, 19 (3/5); 3. Dimercia Spooner, St. Maries, 17
10-11 — 1. Jordan Reeder, Lewiston, 11 (4/5); 2. Teagan Olsen, Grangeville, 11 (0/5); 3. Avery Blank, Moscow, 10.
8-9 — 1. Hope Grosvenor, St. Maries, 17; 2. Quincy Rudolph, Lewiston, 14; 3. Oniece Edmonds, Grangeville, 10.
BOYS
12-13 — 1. Dallas Richardson, Lewiston, 20; 2. Cody Weckman, Grangeville, 16; 3. Dominic Bone, Moscow, 10.
10-11 — 1. Wyatt Shawley, Lewiston, 20; 2. Owen Wells, Moscow, 19; 3. Michael Forsmann, Grangeville, 16.
8-9 — 1. Axel Forsmann, Grangeville, 19 (3/5); 2. Marcellus Mason, Lewiston, 19 (2/5); 3. Grant Youmans, Moscow, 17.
SWIMMING
Neptunes rule the waters
Kam Forsmann of the Lewis-Clark Neptunes swim club totaled 90 points to win the 15-year-old boys division and tie for the highest individual score total across all divisions in the Hells Canyon Winter Invitational meet held at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center last weekend.
Ten Neptunes in all won their divisions, as did two swimmers for Cougar Aquatics and one for Vandal Aquatic club. Top scorers by division are listed below.
GIRLS
5-and-under Martha Groza, Vandal Aquatic, 18
8 — Michaela Richards, Coeur d’Alene Area, 72
9 — Adeline Downing, Coeur d’Alene, 90
10 — Liv Tyslau, Coeur d’Alene, 72
11 — Natalie Gunderson, Spokane Sea Serpents, 74
12 — Lillian Sawyer, Lewis-Clark Neptunes, 59
13 — Daisy Whitney, Sea Serpents, 58
14 — Sophi Carr, Neptunes, 62
15 — Hallie Walters, Sea Serpents, 56
16 — Maggie Carr, Neptunes, 67
17 — Grace Qualman, Neptunes, 86
BOYS
6 — Benji Roy, Neptunes, 9
7 — Kamran Rosenberger, Coeur d’Alene, 43
8 — Holden Heinzerling, Neptunes, 86
9 — Colin Liu, Cougar Aquatics, 54
10 — Mason Forsmann, Neptunes, 83
11 — Trace Bennett, Coeur d’Alene, 81
12 — Kevin Gu, Cougar Aquatics, 77
13 — Jack Pernsteiner, Neptunes, 72
14 — Owen Bennett, Coeur d’Alene, 81
15 — Kam Forsmann, Neptunes, 90
16 — Ben Graham, Neptunes, 68
17 — Luke Mastroberardino, Neptunes, 72
Sign up today to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.