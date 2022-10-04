This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Record for Clements at middle school meet
Individuals and teams from Lewiston won both the boys and girls 1 1/2-mile middle school races in a meet sponsored by the Lewis-Clark State cross country program and held at the LCSC Cross Country Trail on Saturday.
In the boys race, Lucas Clements set a course record with a time of 8 minutes, 11 seconds.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 18; 2. Clarkston 48; 3. Prairie 78; 4. Colton 116; 5. Asotin 117.
Top 10 individuals — 1. Avery Lathen, 10:18; 2. Nya Bonner, 10:20; 3. Addisyn Storm, 10:31; 4. Emma Darrah, 10:34; 5. Lexie York, 10:38; 6. Vada Jensen, 10:43; 7. Kailee Scott, 10:43; 8. Raegan Cahill, 10:48; 9. Bariley Beadouin, 10:53; 10. Savannah Kanooth, 10:53.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 39; 2. Asotin 49; 3. Logos 69; 4. Troy 102; 5. Colton 135; 6. Clarkston 136; 7. Potlatch 139.
Top 10 individuals — 1. Lucas Clements, 8:11; 2. Mason Kern, 9:03; 3. Aydin Bonavita, 9:15; 4. Bredon Nielson, 9:18; 5. Christian Walling, 9:22; 6. Chase Isbelle, 9:25; 7. Levi Richmond, 9:25; 8. Sam Schaefer, 9:28; 9. Luke Johnson, 9:31; 10. Benjamin Jones, 9:31.
Heights students reach new heights
Rand Clemens and Funmi Mahase, both students at Heights Elementary in Clarkston, ran personal record times to win the boys and girls races, respectively, in a meet at Beachview Park on Sept. 28.
GIRLS
1. Funmi Mahase, 6:48; 2. Remi Larreau, 7:27; 3. London Frost, 7:33; 4. Ilya Dale, 7:33; 5. Lillian Stringham, 7:45; 6 Lilly Hansen, 8:18; 7. Stella Leer, 8:19; 8. Emma Torres, 8:19; 9. Edie Breslin, 8:28; 10. Aislyn Willams, 8:32.
BOYS
1. Rand Clemens, 6:29; 2. Cohen Gimlin, 6:41; 3. Brody Litchfield, 6:45; 4. Owen Call, 6:52; 5. Jaryn Whittle, 6:52; 6. Wyatt Gelineau, 6:57; 7. Eli Kanooth, 7:19; 8. Grant Hoerner, 7:28; 9. Wyatt Shawley, 7:48; 10. Jack Gimlin, 8:00.
