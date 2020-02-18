MARTIAL ARTSTwo champs for Warabay
Christian Scharnhorst of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley-based Warabay Karate School was named Grand Champion in black belt sparring while Haley Braae claimed Junior Grand Champion status in kata at the Walla Walla Karate Invitational last Saturday at Touchet High.
Results for all Warabay placers are listed below.
Haley Braae — 13-and-under Jr. black belt Kata, first; girls’ 17-and-under
Black Belt Sparring, third; 17-and-under Jr. Weapons, 2nd; Jr. Grand Champion, Kata
Jade Wilke — 10-12 brown belt Kata, fourth ; Team Kata, first
Makaela Everheart — 10-12 white-to-yellow-belt Kata, third; Sparring, second
Jayden Henderson — 7-9 White belt Kata, first; 7-9 white-to-yellow-belt Sparring, first; Jr. Weapons 9-and-under, third
JC Morgenstern — 10-12 Advanced Kata, second; Sparring, second; Team Kata, first
Rachel Gall — 10-12 Advanced Kata, first; Team Kata, first; 10-15 brown-belt-and-under Weapons, second
Nathan Gall — 14-15 Jr. black belt Kata, first; 14-17 black belt Sparring, fourth
Wyatt Hite — 13-15 Advanced Kata, third; 13-15 brown belt boys’ Sparring, third; 10-15 brown-belt-and-under Jr.Weapons, first
Avah Scharnhorst — 10-12 gold-to-purple Kata, second
Christian Scharnhorst — Men’s black belt Kata, fourth; black belt Light Weight Sparring, first; Adult Grand Champion, black belt Sparring
Stocks siblings score
Competing for the Lewiston-based Martial Arts America team, siblings Cord and Rhyli Stocks each won first place at the Walla Walla Invitational.
Cord took first in 7-to-9 boys’ kata while placing second in sparring and third in weapons. Rhyli won 10-to-12 girls’ advanced sparring, placed second in kata and finished third in weapons competition. Emmett Simmons also medaled, courtesy of a second-place showing at 13-to-15-year-old boys’ kata.
TRAPThomas wins Colton shoot
COLTON — Jeff Thomas won the overall title at a Colton Booster Gun Club trap shoot Saturday.
He shot 277 of 300.
Thomas also finished in first in Class A Singles, where he prevailed in a tiebreaking shootout over runner-up Zarn Clausen.
Event 1: Singles
Class A — Jeff Thomas 99 (won shootout vs. Zarn Clausen)
Class B — Jim Larson 95
Class C — Larry Bledsoe 92
Class D — Dave Felty 88
Lady — Rachael Stanley 90
Veteran —– Brian Windsor 98
SR Veteran — Gary Ferrell 94
Sub Junior — Samuel Barnes 93
Event 2: Handicap
Champion — Bruce Bradley 92
Runner-up — Rob Hubner 90
Event 3: Doubles
Class A — Brien DeAtley 91
Class B —– Jeff Thomas 94
Class C — Jim Dahmen 88