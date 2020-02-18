MARTIAL ARTSTwo champs for Warabay

Christian Scharnhorst of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley-based Warabay Karate School was named Grand Champion in black belt sparring while Haley Braae claimed Junior Grand Champion status in kata at the Walla Walla Karate Invitational last Saturday at Touchet High.

Results for all Warabay placers are listed below.

Haley Braae — 13-and-under Jr. black belt Kata, first; girls’ 17-and-under

Black Belt Sparring, third; 17-and-under Jr. Weapons, 2nd; Jr. Grand Champion, Kata

Jade Wilke — 10-12 brown belt Kata, fourth ; Team Kata, first

Makaela Everheart — 10-12 white-to-yellow-belt Kata, third; Sparring, second

Jayden Henderson — 7-9 White belt Kata, first; 7-9 white-to-yellow-belt Sparring, first; Jr. Weapons 9-and-under, third

JC Morgenstern — 10-12 Advanced Kata, second; Sparring, second; Team Kata, first

Rachel Gall — 10-12 Advanced Kata, first; Team Kata, first; 10-15 brown-belt-and-under Weapons, second

Nathan Gall — 14-15 Jr. black belt Kata, first; 14-17 black belt Sparring, fourth

Wyatt Hite — 13-15 Advanced Kata, third; 13-15 brown belt boys’ Sparring, third; 10-15 brown-belt-and-under Jr.Weapons, first

Avah Scharnhorst — 10-12 gold-to-purple Kata, second

Christian Scharnhorst — Men’s black belt Kata, fourth; black belt Light Weight Sparring, first; Adult Grand Champion, black belt Sparring

Stocks siblings score

Competing for the Lewiston-based Martial Arts America team, siblings Cord and Rhyli Stocks each won first place at the Walla Walla Invitational.

Cord took first in 7-to-9 boys’ kata while placing second in sparring and third in weapons. Rhyli won 10-to-12 girls’ advanced sparring, placed second in kata and finished third in weapons competition. Emmett Simmons also medaled, courtesy of a second-place showing at 13-to-15-year-old boys’ kata.

TRAPThomas wins Colton shoot

COLTON — Jeff Thomas won the overall title at a Colton Booster Gun Club trap shoot Saturday.

He shot 277 of 300.

Thomas also finished in first in Class A Singles, where he prevailed in a tiebreaking shootout over runner-up Zarn Clausen.

Event 1: Singles

Class A — Jeff Thomas 99 (won shootout vs. Zarn Clausen)

Class B — Jim Larson 95

Class C — Larry Bledsoe 92

Class D — Dave Felty 88

Lady — Rachael Stanley 90

Veteran —– Brian Windsor 98

SR Veteran — Gary Ferrell 94

Sub Junior — Samuel Barnes 93

Event 2: Handicap

Champion — Bruce Bradley 92

Runner-up — Rob Hubner 90

Event 3: Doubles

Class A — Brien DeAtley 91

Class B —– Jeff Thomas 94

Class C — Jim Dahmen 88

