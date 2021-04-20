RODEOTriple crown for Fisher
Sawyer Fisher of Kooskia won first place in three events at a youth rodeo event held last weekend in Cambridge, Idaho.
Several of his Kooskia compatriots also placed. Their results by event are listed below.
SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Tie-down roping — Luke Olsen, third place
Goat-tying — Shada Edwards, sixth place
JUNIOR HIGH
Girls’ breakaway roping — Taya Pfefferkorn, second place
Boys’ breakaway roping — Sawyer Fisher, first place
Boys’ goat-tying — Sawyer Fisher, first place
SUNDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Goat-tying — Shada Edwards, second place
Pole-bending — Macy Morrow, eighth place
JUNIOR HIGH
Ribbon-roping — Sawyer Fisher, first place
Girls’ goat-tying — Taya Pfefferkorn, sixth place
Boys’ goat-tying — Sawyer Fisher, first place