RODEOTriple crown for Fisher

Sawyer Fisher of Kooskia won first place in three events at a youth rodeo event held last weekend in Cambridge, Idaho.

Several of his Kooskia compatriots also placed. Their results by event are listed below.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Tie-down roping — Luke Olsen, third place

Goat-tying — Shada Edwards, sixth place

JUNIOR HIGH

Girls’ breakaway roping — Taya Pfefferkorn, second place

Boys’ breakaway roping — Sawyer Fisher, first place

Boys’ goat-tying — Sawyer Fisher, first place

SUNDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Goat-tying — Shada Edwards, second place

Pole-bending — Macy Morrow, eighth place

JUNIOR HIGH

Ribbon-roping — Sawyer Fisher, first place

Girls’ goat-tying — Taya Pfefferkorn, sixth place

Boys’ goat-tying — Sawyer Fisher, first place

Tags