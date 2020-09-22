Community Sports Report

HORSESHOE PITCHLocals place at State
Karen Wickham of Lenore took third place among women and Ray Abrego Jr. of Lewiston finished seventh in his division at the Idaho State Horseshoe Pitchers Association state singles championships.
The tournament was Sept. 12-13 at Pocatello’s Ross Park.
Wickham, a six-time state champion, competed in the women’s Class A and took third place with a win-loss record of 7-3, earning the highest ringer average of all women at 44.21 percent. In a tight three-way battle for the title, Wickham gave the new state champion, Stephanie Smith, her only two losses.
Abrego competed in men’s Class D for his first state singles championship, finishing with 6.07 percent ringers and a record of 5-9.