This is the Tribune's Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays.
HOCKEY
Lightning strike at Frozen Faceoff tourney
The valley’s Lewis-Clark Lightning 18-and-under youth hockey team claimed the title in the Frozen Faceoff Tournament at Spokane last weekend, rallying from two goals down for a 6-2 victory over the Seattle Junior Admirals in the final.
To reach the final, the Lightning had defeated the Spokane Jr. Chiefs Red team 9-0, the Tri-Cities Jr. Americans 6-1, the Wenatchee Jr. Wild 7-0, and the Spokane Jr. Chiefs Blue team 6-0.
Clayton Lee and Jared Jelinek led L-C in scoring for the tournament with 10 total goals apiece, and Jelinek made a team-high nine assists to boot. Lightning goalkeeper Jack Silflow allowed a total of only three goals through the team’s five contests.
BASKETBALL
Lewiston Hoop Shoot sets table for Districts
Braxton Forsmann of the 12-to-13-year-old boys division had the top overall individual score with 21-of-25 free throws made in the Lewiston Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot held Saturday at Jenifer Middle School.
The No. 1 finishers on the boys’ and girls’ sides from each age division earned berths to the district meet scheduled for this Saturday at Jenifer. Top-three placers by division are listed below.
GIRLS
8-9 — 1. Ellyson Bruce, 9 (won tiebreaker); 2. Elizabeth Lockart, 9; 3. Della Hayes, 8
10-11 — 1. Raylee Smith, 8; 2. Jaleia Sonneck, 5 (won tiebreaker); 3. Reese McKenzie, 5
12-13 — 1. Emree Overberg, 15; 2. Hadley Bergamo, 11; 3. Hayden Traylor, 4
BOYS
8-9 — 1. Jack Bender, 15 (won tiebreaker); 2. Gavin Broemeling, 15; 3. Jacob Finney, 13
10-11 — 1. Lorenzo Bergamo, 18; 2. Wyatt Shawley, 16; 3. Jerardi McCormack, 14
12-13 — 1. Braxton Forsmann, 21; 2. Austin Jackson, 19; 3. Cody Whittle, 18
Moscow Hoop Shoot winners advance
Six division winners from the Moscow Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot held at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center on Saturday booked places at Districts.
Along with those from Lewiston and Moscow, the district event will feature winners from hoop shoots held at Grangeville and St. Maries.
Moscow’s district qualifiers are listed by division below. Individual scores were not available.
GIRLS
8-9 — Addison Grieser
10-11 — Jezebel Couch
12-13 — Miley Grieser
BOYS
8-9 — Jackson Harner
10-11 — Brody Grieser
12-13 — Burke Brown