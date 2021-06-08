TENNISPalouse club advances to Regionals
The Palouse Tennis Club’s 55-and-over men’s team qualified for the Pacific Northwest Sectional tournament under the umbrella of the United States Tennis Association.
In the district competition, Palouse defeated teams from Yakima, Spokane and Wenatchee to qualify.
Sectionals are scheduled for June 24-27 at Bellevue, Wash., and the winners will quality for the national tournament.
Palouse members are Alan Johnson, Jorge Pacheco and Tony Anegon of Lewiston; Buddy Levy and Paul McDaniel of Moscow; Dan Vollmer of Pullman; John Lauck of Hermiston, Ore.; and Edward Smith of Richland, Wash.
HORSESHOE PITCHWickham wins Classic
Karen Wickham of Lenore placed first in a five-entrant field at the Moscow Classic horseshoe pitching tournament at East City Park on Saturday.
Wickham defeated each of the other participants for a 4-0 record.