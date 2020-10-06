RODEOHammond best all-around
TJ Hammond of Lewiston won top honors among junior high girls in barrel racing, goat tying, and pole bending to earn first all-around recognition for her division at the District 3 National Finals Rodeo youth event on Sept. 18-20 at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds.
Among junior high boys, Sawyer Fisher of Kooskia made a second all-around finish, while Chezni Woods of Lewiston placed fourth all-around in high school girls’ competition.
Area top-five placers by event and all-around are listed below.
High school breakaway roping — 3. Sloane Dahlgren, Lewiston; 4. Shelby McDougal, Lewiston; 5. Chezni Woods, Lewiston.
High school goat tying — 3. Woods, Lewiston.
High school pole bending — 2. Woods, Lewiston.
Junior high barrel racing — 1. TJ Hammond, Lewiston.
Junior high breakaway roping — 2. Hammond, Lewiston.
Junior high goat tying — 1. Hammond, Lewiston
ALL-AROUND
Junior high girls — 1. TJ Hammond, Lewiston.
Junior high boys — 2. Sawyer Fisher, Kooskia; 3. Noah Cereghino, Kooskia; 4. Garret Wren, Grangeville.
High school girls — 4. Chezni Woods, Lewiston