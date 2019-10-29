Community Sports Report

TRACK AND FIELDLewis wins Huntsman 400
Norman G. Lewis of Pullman won the men’s 400 meter dash in the 70-74 age division at the Huntsman World Senior Games in St. George, Utah, earlier this month.
It was the first race Lewis had run since winning the same event in 2017. His time of 1 minutes, 11.71 seconds was the seventh fastest clocked in the country for his age division this year.
FOOTBALLUnbeaten season for Lapwai middle school
Lapwai Middle School football finished its season with a 7-0 record earlier this month.
The Wildcats averaged 52 points per game while allowing their opponents an average of only 2.7 points. They gave up no turnovers in the entire season and averaged 30 tackles per game.
Junior Greyhounds shine
Pullman’s third-to-fourth grade and fifth-to-sixth grade Junior Greyhound football teams both completed undefeated league championship seasons this month.
WRESTLINGReptiles reign in Potlatch
Deegan Tavernier (83 pounds) and Grant Stevens (123 pounds) won first place in their weight divisions while representing Asotin’s Snake River Reptiles youth wrestling club at the Potlatch tournament on Saturday.
All Snake River medalists from the event are listed below.
59 pounds — Zeek Barkley , third place
48.8 pounds — Austin Moody, second place
83 pounds — Deegan Tavernier, first place
123 pounds — Grant Stevens, first place
92.8 pounds — Jack Brinkly, second place
112.2 pounds — James Grossman, second place