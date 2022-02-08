This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
HOCKEY
Laurels for Lightning in Coeur d’Alene
The Lewis-Clark Lightning 18-and-under youth hockey team squeaked past host Cristeros of Coeur d’Alene in a tiebreaking shootout to claim the title in the Frontier Ice 18U hockey tournament last weekend.
In the tiebreak, Clayton Lee and Jared Jelinek scored while Lightning goalie Jack Silflow held Cristeros scoreless.
L-C went 4-0 overall for the event. Lee led the team on offense with nine goals plus three assists, while Jelinek added four goals and three assists of his own.