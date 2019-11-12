MARTIAL ARTSTriple crown for Smith
Sensei Steven Smith took three gold medals in the Adult Black Belt division and five of his pupils from Lewiston’s Valley Karate School also medaled in the National American Championships in Groton, Conn. on Nov. 2-3.
Valley Karate School results are listed below.
Danika Olsen-Bennett — 6-8-year-old Open Kata, Gold; Weapons. Gold; Traditional Kata, Gold; Point Sparring, Bronze
Blake Dobyns — 9-11-year-old Open Sparring, Bronze
Flick Vinyard — 9-11-year-old Open Kata, Silver; Open Sparring, Silver; Traditional Kata, Silver
Gunner Seekins — 9-11-year-old Traditional Sparring, Silver; Grappling, Silver
Adult Black Belt
Sensei Steven M. Smith — Adult Black Belt Open Kata, Gold; Weapons, Gold; Traditional Kata, Gold; Continuous Sparring, Silver
TEAM EVENTS
Open Team Sparring
Team Eye of the Dragon (Danika Olsen-Bennett, Gunner Seekins, Elijah Virgo) — Bronze
Open Team Kata
Team Kumite (Devin Munnigh, Blake Dobyns, Flick Vinyard) — Silver
WRESTLINGReptiles overrun Orofino
The Snake River Reptiles youth wrestling of Asotin earned 11 medals in all and five gold medals at an Orofino tournament Saturday.
The Reptiles’ Austin Moody was the club’s lightest gold medalist of the day, topping the 48.6 pound division. Joining him in the winners’ circle were clubmates Brock Fairley (66 pounds), Kayleb Peterson (96 pounds), Jackson Grossman (110.8 pounds) and Grant Stevens (129 pounds).
Snake River medalists by division are listed below.
48.6 pounds — Austin Moody, Gold
54.6 pounds — Zeek Barkley, Bronze
55.6 pounds — Colt Jared, Bronze
63 pounds — Slaiton Bowman, Bronze
66 pounds — Brock Fairley, Gold
81.6 pounds — Deegan Tavernier, Silver
96 pounds — Kayleb Peterson, Gold
110.8 pounds — Jackson Grossman, Gold
113.4 pounds — James Grossman, Silver
118.6 pounds — Ryder Jared, Bronze
129 pounds — Grant Stevens, Gold
Clarkston club members carry the day at Orofino
Clarkston’s Hells Canyon Wrestling Club added a dozen medals to its collection at an Orofino tournament.
Dylan Taylor (51.4 pounds), Jaxon Waits (58 pounds), Joely Slyter (72.8 pounds) and David Rhodes (156 pounds) produced gold medals for the program.
Hells Canyon medalists by division are listed below.
37.8 pounds — Camden Sullivan, Silver
42.8 pounds — Gabe Mann, Bronze
47.8 pounds — Dylan Taylor, Silver
51.4 pounds — Tyler Taylor, Gold
54.6 pounds — Steven Mann, Silver
55.2 pounds — Valor Harding, Bronze
57.6 pounds — Lincoln Wilkins, Silver; Cahira Harding, Bronze
58 pounds — Jaxon waits, Gold
72.8 pounds — Joely Slyter, Gold
95 pounds — Caison Teasley, Silver
156 pounds — David Rhodes, Gold