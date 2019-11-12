MARTIAL ARTSTriple crown for Smith

Sensei Steven Smith took three gold medals in the Adult Black Belt division and five of his pupils from Lewiston’s Valley Karate School also medaled in the National American Championships in Groton, Conn. on Nov. 2-3.

Valley Karate School results are listed below.

Danika Olsen-Bennett — 6-8-year-old Open Kata, Gold; Weapons. Gold; Traditional Kata, Gold; Point Sparring, Bronze

Blake Dobyns — 9-11-year-old Open Sparring, Bronze

Flick Vinyard — 9-11-year-old Open Kata, Silver; Open Sparring, Silver; Traditional Kata, Silver

Gunner Seekins — 9-11-year-old Traditional Sparring, Silver; Grappling, Silver

Adult Black Belt

Sensei Steven M. Smith — Adult Black Belt Open Kata, Gold; Weapons, Gold; Traditional Kata, Gold; Continuous Sparring, Silver

TEAM EVENTS

Open Team Sparring

Team Eye of the Dragon (Danika Olsen-Bennett, Gunner Seekins, Elijah Virgo) — Bronze

Open Team Kata

Team Kumite (Devin Munnigh, Blake Dobyns, Flick Vinyard) — Silver

WRESTLINGReptiles overrun Orofino

The Snake River Reptiles youth wrestling of Asotin earned 11 medals in all and five gold medals at an Orofino tournament Saturday.

The Reptiles’ Austin Moody was the club’s lightest gold medalist of the day, topping the 48.6 pound division. Joining him in the winners’ circle were clubmates Brock Fairley (66 pounds), Kayleb Peterson (96 pounds), Jackson Grossman (110.8 pounds) and Grant Stevens (129 pounds).

Snake River medalists by division are listed below.

48.6 pounds — Austin Moody, Gold

54.6 pounds — Zeek Barkley, Bronze

55.6 pounds — Colt Jared, Bronze

63 pounds — Slaiton Bowman, Bronze

66 pounds — Brock Fairley, Gold

81.6 pounds — Deegan Tavernier, Silver

96 pounds — Kayleb Peterson, Gold

110.8 pounds — Jackson Grossman, Gold

113.4 pounds — James Grossman, Silver

118.6 pounds — Ryder Jared, Bronze

129 pounds — Grant Stevens, Gold

Clarkston club members carry the day at Orofino

Clarkston’s Hells Canyon Wrestling Club added a dozen medals to its collection at an Orofino tournament.

Dylan Taylor (51.4 pounds), Jaxon Waits (58 pounds), Joely Slyter (72.8 pounds) and David Rhodes (156 pounds) produced gold medals for the program.

Hells Canyon medalists by division are listed below.

37.8 pounds — Camden Sullivan, Silver

42.8 pounds — Gabe Mann, Bronze

47.8 pounds — Dylan Taylor, Silver

51.4 pounds — Tyler Taylor, Gold

54.6 pounds — Steven Mann, Silver

55.2 pounds — Valor Harding, Bronze

57.6 pounds — Lincoln Wilkins, Silver; Cahira Harding, Bronze

58 pounds — Jaxon waits, Gold

72.8 pounds — Joely Slyter, Gold

95 pounds — Caison Teasley, Silver

156 pounds — David Rhodes, Gold

