MARTIAL ARTSScharnhorst completes grand championship quest Saturday
Christian Scharnhorst of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley-based Warabay Karate School was named grand champion in sparring at the Quest of Champions tournament Saturday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds.
Scharnhorst and his fellow Warabay pupils had a cumulative 86-percent winning average, with Blake Shawley and Avah Scharnhorst taking first place in events for their ages and skill levels.
Warabay placers by age division are listed below.
8-9
Blake Shawley — Beginner Weapons Kata, 1st place
Roen Howlett — Beginner Kata, 3rd place
Sean Peregoy — Beginner Blocker Sparring, 3rd place
10-11
Aiden Smith — Beginner Kata, 4th Place; Blocker Sparring, 3rd place
10-11 intermediate
Avah Scharnhorst — 10-11 yr old Intermediate Kata, 2nd place; Sparring, 1st place
Adult
Wyatt Hite — Black belt Weapons, 3rd place
Christian Scharnhorst — Black belt Sparring, 1st place and Grand Champion
Stocks, schoolmates excel
Rhyli Stocks of Lewiston’s Martial Arts America school won two 11-12-year-old advanced girls’ events at the Quest of Champions tournament.
Six of her schoolmates also placed in one or more event, and Jett Everett, Cord Stocks and Maddox Martin added first-place finishes of their own.
Martial Arts America placers by age division are listed below.
7-8
Jett Everett — Intermediate Sparring, first place
9-10
Maddox Martin — Intermediate Blocker Sparring, first place; Sparring, third place; Grappling, third place; Kata, fourth place
Cord Stocks — Advanced Weapons, first place; Weapons, second place; Blocker Sparring, second place; Grappling, third place
11-12
Deegan Everett — Advanced Blocker Sparring, second place; Kata, third place; Weapons, fourth place; Kata, fourth place
Rhyli Stocks — Advanced Kata, first place; Sparring, first place; Weapons, second place; Blocker Sparring, third place; Grappling, third place
13-14
Emmett Simmons — Advanced Kata, second place
Sydni Stocks — Advanced Kata, second place; Weapons, second place; Sparring, second place