> Austin and Dylan Gomez of Lewiston captured an Idaho Junior Championships boys’ 18-and-under doubles title on Saturday in Boise. They upset the top-seeded pairing of Meridian’s Sam Bergstrand and Boise’s Adam Boylan 6-2, 6-1 in the final. Austin, who played No. 1 singles for Lewiston High as a freshman and sophomore before his junior season was canceled in response to COVID-19, will be a senior this year. Younger brother Dylan will compete for the Bengals as a sophomore after losing his freshman season to the shutdown.
