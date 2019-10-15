Community Sports Report

Warabay Karate School students competed in the West Coast Open International Karate Championships in Lakewood, Wash., on Sunday.

BASEBALLWarriors put Prowlers on the run

The Latah County Warriors swept a Spokane Indians Youth Baseball League doubleheader against the Pullman Prowlers on Sunday at Pullman’s Quann Field.

Latah County (5-3) cruised to victory by scores of 14-4 and 15-4.

Hayden Thompson led the Warrior offense with three hits and four RBI in the first contest followed by a four-hit showing in the second. At the mound, Jack O’Neil and Michael Kiblen earned the wins in Games 1 and 2 respectively.

PICKLEBALLPlayers wear costumes during Monster Mash tournament

The Lewis-Clark Valley Pickleball Club held its Monster Mash Paddle Battle Pickleball Tournament on Oct. 5 at Sunset Park.

The event was played in round robin format by costumed participants divided into three divisions according to skill level.

Medalists by division are listed below.

4.0-4.5

GOLD — Rafa Hewett/Tom Seale

SILVER — Mike Bren/Josh Nellesen

3.5

GOLD — Dan Maher/Kayden Carpenter

SILVER — Troy Yardley/Cary Seale

3.0

GOLD — Sonya Moss/Haylee Fishback

SILVER — Cathy Jo Zeller/Melissa Allen

MARTIAL ARTSWarabay students make haul at West Coast Open

Pupils of the Lewiston/Clarkston-based Warabay Karate School had a cumulative 67-percent winning average and earned a total of eight medal finishes at the West Coast Open International Karate Championships held in Lakewood, Wash., on Sunday.

Warabay medalists are listed below.

Jade Wilke — Girls’ 10-11 Beginner/Novice Forms, 2nd; 10-13 Beginner/Novice Weapons, 3rd

JC Morgenstern — Boys’ 10-13 Beginner/Novice Weapons, 2nd

Rachel Gall — Girls’ 10-11 Intermediate/Advanced Forms, 3rd; Intermediate/Advanced Sparring, 3rd

Haley Braae — Girls’ 10-13 Intermediate/Advanced Weapons, 3rd

Makaela Everheart — Girls’ 10-11 Beginner/Novice Sparring, 2nd

Lottie Inglet — Girls’ 14-17 Intermediate/Advanced Weapons, 3rd

TRAPClausen leads Troy-Deary class

Zarn Clausen was top scorer for two individual competitions and had a cumulative high score of 555 points through six events at the Troy-Deary Gun Club’s National Trapshooting Day registered shoot earlier this month.

Troy/Deary Gun Club

National Trapshooting Day registered shoot

Oct. 5-6

Winners

Saturday

Event 1 Singles

Class A — Jeff Thomas 99

Class B — Steve Mielke 97

Class C — Mike Durham (with flip) 94

Class D — Michael Dale 92

Lady I — Dawn Barnard 94

Lady II — Margie Kinzel 86

Sub Vet — Ed Johnson 98

Vet — Ralph Keeney 97

Senior Vet — Garey Clausen 97

Sub Junior — Carl Stanton 86

Event 2 Handicap

Winner — Zarn Clausen (with shootoff) 91

Runner-up — Sean Lewis 91

Short Yardage — Jenne Jeske 91

Mid-Yardage — Ed Johnson 90

Long Yardage — Brian Windsor 86

Event 3 Doubles

Class A — Dan Thompson 92

Class B — Marvin Heimgartner 92

Class C — Jim Dahmen 86

Sunday

Event 4 Doubles

Class A — Sean Lewis 95

Class B — Zarn Clausen 91

Class C — Cameron Ellingston 95

Event 5 Singles

Class A — Zarn Clausen 100

Class B — Jim Dahmen 98

Class C — Cherie McCall 95

Class D — Bill Capellen 91

Lady — Dawn Barnard 94

Vet — Brian Windsor 98

Senior Vet — Dick Kohn 98

Junior — Sam Barnes 95

Event 6 Handicap

Winner — Jeff Thomas 95

Runner-up — Ralph Keeney 94

Short Yardage — John Cushman 92

Mid Yardage — Jim Dahmen 93

Long Yardage — Sean Lewis 91

High Overall

Events 1-6 — Zarn Clausen 555

