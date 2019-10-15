Community Sports Report
BASEBALLWarriors put Prowlers on the run
The Latah County Warriors swept a Spokane Indians Youth Baseball League doubleheader against the Pullman Prowlers on Sunday at Pullman’s Quann Field.
Latah County (5-3) cruised to victory by scores of 14-4 and 15-4.
Hayden Thompson led the Warrior offense with three hits and four RBI in the first contest followed by a four-hit showing in the second. At the mound, Jack O’Neil and Michael Kiblen earned the wins in Games 1 and 2 respectively.
PICKLEBALLPlayers wear costumes during Monster Mash tournament
The Lewis-Clark Valley Pickleball Club held its Monster Mash Paddle Battle Pickleball Tournament on Oct. 5 at Sunset Park.
The event was played in round robin format by costumed participants divided into three divisions according to skill level.
Medalists by division are listed below.
4.0-4.5
GOLD — Rafa Hewett/Tom Seale
SILVER — Mike Bren/Josh Nellesen
3.5
GOLD — Dan Maher/Kayden Carpenter
SILVER — Troy Yardley/Cary Seale
3.0
GOLD — Sonya Moss/Haylee Fishback
SILVER — Cathy Jo Zeller/Melissa Allen
MARTIAL ARTSWarabay students make haul at West Coast Open
Pupils of the Lewiston/Clarkston-based Warabay Karate School had a cumulative 67-percent winning average and earned a total of eight medal finishes at the West Coast Open International Karate Championships held in Lakewood, Wash., on Sunday.
Warabay medalists are listed below.
Jade Wilke — Girls’ 10-11 Beginner/Novice Forms, 2nd; 10-13 Beginner/Novice Weapons, 3rd
JC Morgenstern — Boys’ 10-13 Beginner/Novice Weapons, 2nd
Rachel Gall — Girls’ 10-11 Intermediate/Advanced Forms, 3rd; Intermediate/Advanced Sparring, 3rd
Haley Braae — Girls’ 10-13 Intermediate/Advanced Weapons, 3rd
Makaela Everheart — Girls’ 10-11 Beginner/Novice Sparring, 2nd
Lottie Inglet — Girls’ 14-17 Intermediate/Advanced Weapons, 3rd
TRAPClausen leads Troy-Deary class
Zarn Clausen was top scorer for two individual competitions and had a cumulative high score of 555 points through six events at the Troy-Deary Gun Club’s National Trapshooting Day registered shoot earlier this month.
Troy/Deary Gun Club
National Trapshooting Day registered shoot
Oct. 5-6
Winners
Saturday
Event 1 Singles
Class A — Jeff Thomas 99
Class B — Steve Mielke 97
Class C — Mike Durham (with flip) 94
Class D — Michael Dale 92
Lady I — Dawn Barnard 94
Lady II — Margie Kinzel 86
Sub Vet — Ed Johnson 98
Vet — Ralph Keeney 97
Senior Vet — Garey Clausen 97
Sub Junior — Carl Stanton 86
Event 2 Handicap
Winner — Zarn Clausen (with shootoff) 91
Runner-up — Sean Lewis 91
Short Yardage — Jenne Jeske 91
Mid-Yardage — Ed Johnson 90
Long Yardage — Brian Windsor 86
Event 3 Doubles
Class A — Dan Thompson 92
Class B — Marvin Heimgartner 92
Class C — Jim Dahmen 86
Sunday
Event 4 Doubles
Class A — Sean Lewis 95
Class B — Zarn Clausen 91
Class C — Cameron Ellingston 95
Event 5 Singles
Class A — Zarn Clausen 100
Class B — Jim Dahmen 98
Class C — Cherie McCall 95
Class D — Bill Capellen 91
Lady — Dawn Barnard 94
Vet — Brian Windsor 98
Senior Vet — Dick Kohn 98
Junior — Sam Barnes 95
Event 6 Handicap
Winner — Jeff Thomas 95
Runner-up — Ralph Keeney 94
Short Yardage — John Cushman 92
Mid Yardage — Jim Dahmen 93
Long Yardage — Sean Lewis 91
High Overall
Events 1-6 — Zarn Clausen 555