This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
MARTIAL ARTS
Warabay leaders shine at West Coast Open
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Sensei Jonathan Morrow of Clarkston’s Warabay Karate School and eight of his pupils made top-three showings in one-or-more events for the Inland Empire AAU senior leadership team in the West Coast Open International Martial Arts Championships held Oct. 9 at Pierce College in Lakewood, Wash.
Those results are listed below.
Anton Arthur — 14-to-17-year-old boys intermediate/advanced weapons, first
Rachel Gall — 10-to-13-year-old girls intermediate/advanced weapons, second
Jade Wilke — 10-to-13-year-old girls intermediate/advanced weapons, third
Jayden Henderson — 12-to-13-year-old girls intermediate/advanced kata, first; sparring, third
Makaela Everheart — 14-to-15-year-old girls intermediate/advanced sparring, third
Brady Stricker — 10-to-13-year-old boys beginner/novice weapons, third;12-to-13-year-old boys beginner/novice kata, third; sparring, second
Sean Peregoy — 10-to-13-year-old boys beginner/novice weapons, first
Rowan Squires — 13-and-under girls beginner/novice weapons, first; 8-to-9-year-old girls beginner/novice kata, first; sparring, first
Jonathan Morrow — 18-to-34-year-old men’s intermediate/advanced weapons, second; kata, third; sparring, third
PICKLEBALL
Costumed tourney held at Sunset Park
The mixed doubles pairing of Tom Seale and Lisa Cromer won gold in the top bracket at the Lewis-Clark Valley Pickleball Club’s 2022 Monster Mash Paddle Battle tournament on Saturday at Sunset Park.
This was a Halloween-themed event, with participants playing in costume.
3.5 DIVISION
GOLD — Phil Irvine and Randy Culdice
SILVER — Christian Spencer and Danny Townsend
4.0 DIVISION
GOLD — Thera Follett and Dan Maher
SILVER — Rae Schmidt and Royal Kingsley
4.5 DIVISION
GOLD — Tom Seale and Lisa Cromer
SILVER — Lauren Lukehart and Eric Spencer
