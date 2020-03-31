Warabay pupils make cut
The following members of the Lewiston/Clarkston-based Warabay Karate School have qualified for the 2020 AAU Karate National Championship scheduled for June 25-28 (and as yet not known to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic) at Disney World in Florida:
Gracie Braae, Haley Braae, Makaela Everheart, Nathan Gall, Rachel Gall, Wyatt Hite, Roen Howlett, Neveah Martinsien, JC Morgenstern, Sean Peregoy, Avah Scharnhorst, Christian Scharnhorst, Alex Shawley, Rowan Squires, Jade Wilke, Teagan Wilke.