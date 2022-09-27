COMMUNITY SPORTS REPORT

RJ Clements of Orofino’s Progressive Jiu-Jitsu dojo is shown recently. Clements placed second in the 15-to-17-year-old advanced male division of an ADCC grappling tournament held earlier this month in Las Vegas.

 Courtesy photo

This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth or recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.

MARTIAL ARTS

