COMMUNITY SPORTS REPORT

MARTIAL ARTS
Trip to Vegas pays off for Clements
RJ Clements of Orofino’s Progressive Jiu-Jitsu dojo placed second in the 15-to-17-year-old advanced male division of an ADCC grappling tournament held earlier this month in Las Vegas.
Clements is one of six siblings who are all among the pupils at Progressive Karate and have all won tournament titles within the last two years.
Warabay strikes gold in Treasure Valley
Rachel Gall of Clarkston’s Warabay Karate School was named Grand Champion in black belt kata while fellow Warabay student Makaela Everheart was Junior Grand Champion in underbelt sparring and sensei Jonathan Morrow swept three adult black belt events at the Treasure Valley Invite.
All Warabay medalists are listed below.
Anton Arthur — boys black belt weapons, first place; kata, second; sparring, second, rotational sparring, first
Rachel Gall — girls black belt kata, first; Grand Champion, black belt kata
Jade Wilke — girls black belt weapons, third; kata, third; sparring, third; rotational sparring, first
Jayden Henderson — girls intermediate weapons, third; kata, second; sparring, fourth; rotational sparring, first
Makaela Everheart — Intermediate weapons, first; kata, first; sparring, first; rotational sparring, third; Jr. Grand Champion, underbelt sparring
Brady Stricker — boys novice weapons, first; kata, second; rotational sparring, third
Sean Peregoy — boys novice weapons, second; kata, fourth; rotational sparring, third
Rowan Squires — girls novice weapons, third; kata, second; sparring, first; rotational sparring, first
Averie Hendren — girls novice weapons, fifth; kata, fifth; sparring, first; rotational sparring, first
Preston Kite — boys novice kata, third; sparring, third; rotational sparring, first
Teagan Wilke — intermediate weapons, second; kata, first; sparring, first; rotational sparring, first
Jonathan Morrow — adult black belt weapons, first; kata, first; sparring, first
From one valley to another
A half-dozen representative’s of Lewiston’s Valley Karate School, including five students and their sensei Steven Smith, combined for 24 medals and one Grand Championship at the Treasure Valley Invite.
Brown belt Danika Olsen-Bennett was named Junior Grand Champion in kata, while Smith won an adult black belt kata title and four more of his students took first place in at least one event. Valley Karate medalists are listed below.
Danika Olsen-Bennett — Jr. Grand Champion, kata, girls kata, first kata; weapons kata, first; blocker sparring, first; sparring, second; team sparring, third
Devon Munnigh — boys black belt sparring, first; rotational sparring, first; Weapons, second; kata, second
Corbin Clark — boys intermediate kata, first; blocker sparring, first; sparring, second, rotational sparring, second, weapons kata, third
Ariyana Clark — intermediate girls weapons Kata, first; blocker sparring, first; flag sparring, first, kata, second; sparring, third
Zayden Clark — beginner blocker sparring, first; flag sparring, first
Steven Smith — adult black belt kata, first; weapons kata, second; sparring, second
Stocks on the rise
Rhyli Stocks of sensei Austin Arnett’s Lewiston-based Martial Arts America dojo was named Grand Champion in black belt kumite at the Treasure Valley Karate Invitational held in Eagle, Idaho, on Sept. 24.
Five Martial Arts America pupils in all combined for a total of 19 medals at the event. They are listed below.
Rhyli Stocks — Grand Champion, black belt kumite; 14-year-old girls black belt kata, second; kumite, first; rotational kumite, third; weapons kobudo, second
Roen Howlett — 12-year-old girls brown belt kata, fourth; kumite, third; weapons kobudo, fourth; blocker sparring, second
Aaron Sauve — 11-year-old boys brown belt kata, second; kumite, first; rotational kumite, third; weapons kobudo, second; blocker sparring, second
Kya Svancara — 8-year-old girls green belt kata, first; kumite, second; weapons kobudo, second; blocker sparring, second; flag sparring, second
Conley Svancara — 6-year-old boys white belt blocker sparring, third; flag sparring, second
CROSS COUNTRY
Clarkston, Asotin youth complete one-miler
Rand Clemens finished first among boys and Funmi Mahase was the fastest girl in a one-mile cross country race at Beachview Park run by area elementary schoolers from Clarkston and Asotin on Sept. 21.
The top 10 boys and girls finishers are listed below.
BOYS
1. Rand Clemens, 6:50; 2. Cohen Gimlin, 7:00; 3. Owen Call, 7:16; 4. Eli Kanooth, 7:23; 5. Crew McCall, 7:40; 6. Jaryn Whittle, 7:50; 7. Jack Gimlin, 7:53; 8. Grant Hoerner, 7:54; 9. Holden Schuster, 7:57; 10. Wyatt Shapley, 7:58.
GIRLS
1. Funmi Mahase, 7:11; 2. Remy Larreau, 7:15; 3. London Frost, 7:58; 4. Ilya Dale, 8:03; 5. Eddi Breslin, 8:07; 6. Macy Litchfield, 8:12; 7. Lillian Stringham, 8:14; 8. NA, 8:16; 9. NA, 8:28; 10. Lilly Hansen, 8:49.