HORSESHOE PITCHINGWickham, Peterson prevail
Karen Wickham of Lenore and Wayne Peterson of Moscow won the A and B Class titles, respectively, at the North Idaho Jamboree horseshoe pitching tournament held May 15 at Winton Park in Coeur d’Alene.
Wickham led all entrants with a ringer average of 52.08 percent and a 6-0 head-to-head record. Peterson pitched a 35 percent ringer average and went 6-0 in his own class.
Fifteen pitchers from three states participated in the tournament, which was organized by the Kootenai County Horseshoe Pitchers Association and sanctioned by the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association.