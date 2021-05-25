HORSESHOE PITCHINGWickham, Peterson prevail

Karen Wickham of Lenore and Wayne Peterson of Moscow won the A and B Class titles, respectively, at the North Idaho Jamboree horseshoe pitching tournament held May 15 at Winton Park in Coeur d’Alene.

Wickham led all entrants with a ringer average of 52.08 percent and a 6-0 head-to-head record. Peterson pitched a 35 percent ringer average and went 6-0 in his own class.

Fifteen pitchers from three states participated in the tournament, which was organized by the Kootenai County Horseshoe Pitchers Association and sanctioned by the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association.

