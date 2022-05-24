This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
MARTIAL ARTS
Eight medal for Arnett’s school at Franco Cup tourney
Rhyli Stocks was named Grand Champion in kumite and eight members of Austin Arnett’s Martial Arts America chapter out of Lewiston medaled in at least one event at the Franco Cup tournament held in Richland, Wash., last weekend.
They are listed below.
Rhyli Stocks — 14-15-year-old girls kumite, first; weapons, second; Grand Champion, kumite.
McKinley Forth — 14-15-year-old girls intermediate kumite, second; team kata, second.
Will Musser — 10-11-year-old boys novice kata, third; kumite, third.
Gracyn Forth — 12-13-year-old girls intermediate kata, first; kumite, first; team kata, second.
Roen Howlett — 10-11-year-old girls intermediate kata, second.
Aaron Sauve — 10-11-year-old boys intermediate team kata, second.
Kya Svancara — 8-9-year-old girls novice kata, first; kumite, third; kobudo/weapons, third.
Conley Svancara — 6-year-old beginner blocker sparring, second.
Clarkston club racks up medals at Franco Cup
Representatives of Clarkston’s Warabay Karate School medaled across the AAU and adult levels at the Franco Cup event.
Warabay placers are listed below.
Anton Arthur — 14-17-year-old boys black belt weapons, first; kata, third; kumite, third.
Rachel Gall — 11-14-year-old mixed black belt weapons, third; 13-and-under black belt kata, first; kumite, first.
JC Morgenstern — 14-17-year-old boys black belt weapons, third.
Jade Wilke — 11-14-year-old mixed black belt weapons, first; 13-and-under black belt kata, second; kumite, second.
Jayden Henderson — 10-11-year-old mixed intermediate kumite, first.
Brady Stricker — 12-13-year-old mixed novice kata, second; 12-13-year-old boys novice kumite, third.
Rowan Squires — 10-and-under beginner weapons, first; 8-9-year-old beginner kata, first; kumite, third.
Preston Kite — 10-11-year-old beginner kata, second; kumite, second.
Sean Peregoy — 12-13-year-old mixed novice kata, third; boys novice kumite, second.
Teagan Wilke 15-17-year-old boys beginner/novice weapons, first; 14-17-year-old mixed novice kata, first; mixed novice kumite, first.
Averie Hendren — 10-and-under beginner weapons, second; 8-9-year-old beginner kata, second.
Peter Remacle — 14-17-year-old beginner boys kata, second; kumite, second
Percy Henderson — 36-49-year-old mixed beginner/novice weapons, second; novice kata, second
Jonathan Morrow — 18-35-year-old mixed black belt weapons, second; men’s black belt kata, first; kumite, first; Adult Grand Champion, men’s kata; Adult Grand Champion, men’s kumite.
Team Kata — Rachel Gall, JC Morgenstern, Jade Wilke, first; Jayden Henderson, Makaela Everheart, Teagan Wilke, third.
SWIMMING
Golden trident for Neptunes at home meet
Athletes representing the Cougar Aquatics, Lewis-Clark Neptunes, Vandal Aquatics and Moscow Chinook Masters swim clubs competed in the Fazzari’s Open swim meet held May 20-22 at the Orchards Pool, with the Neptunes’ Holden Heinzerling, Natalie Graham and Margaret Hair each taking first for their age divisions in cumulative scoring.
Also represented were clubs from Coeur d’Alene, Spokane, Sandpoint, Walla Walla, the Tri-Cities, and La Grande, Ore.
All top-three cumulative finishers from area clubs are listed below with point totals.
8-and-under boys — 1. Holden Heinzerling, Lewis-Clark Neptunes, 49; 2. Matthew Roy, Neptunes, 14; 3. Liam Hamma, Vandal Aquatics, 9.5.
13-14-year-old boys — 2. Troy Reed, Cougar Aquatics, 35.
15-16-year-old boys — 2. William Miller, Cougar Aquatics, 40.
17-18-year-old girls — 1. Natalie Graham, Neptunes, 56; 2. Mya Reed, Cougar Aquatics, 42.
19-and-over girls — 1. Margaret Hair, Neptunes, 28; Paige Buehler, Moscow Chinook Masters, 16; T3. Shelly Ruspakka, Chinook Masters, 12; T3. Cat Harner, Chinook Masters, 12.
19-and-over boys — 2. Rick Edge, Chinook Masters, 17.