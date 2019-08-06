This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears each Tuesday. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com.
BASKETBALL
Eke, Yearout play regional ball
Chanse Eke of Lewiston and Titus Yearout of Lapwai competed this season for the Idaho Select Purple 15U basketball team, which won tournaments in Anaheim, Calif. and Salem, Ore.
Fielding players from Idaho and Montana, the team compiled a 29-5 overall record through a total of six tournaments played, with runner-up finishes in Irving, Calif. and Boise and a season-ending semifinal showing at the Las Vegas Classic.