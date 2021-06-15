MARTIAL ARTSThree champs for Warabay

Rachel Gall, JC Morgenstern and Anton Arthur of Clarkston’s Warabay Karate School each took first-place honors in Kata for their respective divisions at the All-Valley Karate Championships held last weekend in Kalispell, Mont.

Nine other Warabay pupils finished in the top three in one or more events. All Warabay placers are listed below.

Kya Svancara — 6-7-year-old Girls’ Sparring, second place

Preston Kite — 8-9-year-old Boys Beginner/Novice Sparring, second place; Kata, second place

Brady Stricker — 10-11-year-old Boys’ Beginner/Novice Sparring, second place; Kata, third place

Roen Howlett — 10-11-year-old Girls’ Beginner/Novice Kata, third place

Jayden Henderson — 10-11-year-old Girls’ Beginner/Novice Kata, second; Sparring, third place; Weapons, third place

Makaela Everheart — 12-13-year-old Girls’ Beginner/Novice Kata, second place; Sparring, second place; 12-14-year-old Boys’ and Girls’ Beginner/Novice Weapons, third place

Jade Wilke — 12-13-year-old Girls’ Intermediate Kata, second place; Sparring, second place

Rachel Gall — 12-13-year-old Girls’ Intermediate Kata, first place; Sparring, third place; 12-14-year-old Boys’ and Girls’ Intermediate/Advanced Weapons, third place

JC Morgenstern — 12-13-year-old Boys’ Intermediate Kata, first place; Sparring, third place; 12-14-years-old Boys’ and Girls’ Intermediate/Advanced Weapons, second place

Anton Arthur — 12-13 years old Boys’ Advanced Kata, first place; Sparring, second place; 12-14-year-old Boys’ and Girls’ Intermediate/Advanced Weapons, third place

Nathan Gall — 16-17-year-old Boys’ Advanced Kata, third place; 15-17-year-old Boys’ and Girls’ Intermediate/Advanced Weapons, second place

Gracie Braae — 18-34-year-old Women’s Advanced Kata, second place; 18-and-over Men’s and Women’s Intermediate/Advanced Weapons, third place