MARTIAL ARTSThree champs for Warabay
Rachel Gall, JC Morgenstern and Anton Arthur of Clarkston’s Warabay Karate School each took first-place honors in Kata for their respective divisions at the All-Valley Karate Championships held last weekend in Kalispell, Mont.
Nine other Warabay pupils finished in the top three in one or more events. All Warabay placers are listed below.
Kya Svancara — 6-7-year-old Girls’ Sparring, second place
Preston Kite — 8-9-year-old Boys Beginner/Novice Sparring, second place; Kata, second place
Brady Stricker — 10-11-year-old Boys’ Beginner/Novice Sparring, second place; Kata, third place
Roen Howlett — 10-11-year-old Girls’ Beginner/Novice Kata, third place
Jayden Henderson — 10-11-year-old Girls’ Beginner/Novice Kata, second; Sparring, third place; Weapons, third place
Makaela Everheart — 12-13-year-old Girls’ Beginner/Novice Kata, second place; Sparring, second place; 12-14-year-old Boys’ and Girls’ Beginner/Novice Weapons, third place
Jade Wilke — 12-13-year-old Girls’ Intermediate Kata, second place; Sparring, second place
Rachel Gall — 12-13-year-old Girls’ Intermediate Kata, first place; Sparring, third place; 12-14-year-old Boys’ and Girls’ Intermediate/Advanced Weapons, third place
JC Morgenstern — 12-13-year-old Boys’ Intermediate Kata, first place; Sparring, third place; 12-14-years-old Boys’ and Girls’ Intermediate/Advanced Weapons, second place
Anton Arthur — 12-13 years old Boys’ Advanced Kata, first place; Sparring, second place; 12-14-year-old Boys’ and Girls’ Intermediate/Advanced Weapons, third place
Nathan Gall — 16-17-year-old Boys’ Advanced Kata, third place; 15-17-year-old Boys’ and Girls’ Intermediate/Advanced Weapons, second place
Gracie Braae — 18-34-year-old Women’s Advanced Kata, second place; 18-and-over Men’s and Women’s Intermediate/Advanced Weapons, third place