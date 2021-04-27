This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
GYMNASTICSPalouse Empire gymnasts place at Regionals
Ava Berrett led seven qualifiers from Palouse Empire Gymnastics at the Region 2 Gymnastics Championships in Helena, Mont.
The competition featured the top gymnasts from six states in the Pacific Northwest. Berrett earned fifth place in vault, fourth on the beam, eighth on the floor and third in All-Around standings, with a combined score total of 37.15.
Also making the podium for PEG were Nevaeh Carlson at fifth on beam, Grace Morris seventh on beam and Amara Williams fifth on bars.