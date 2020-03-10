HOCKEYPalouse Bears second
The Palouse Youth Hockey Association, which fields players from Moscow, Pullman, Troy and Potlatch, took second in the Idaho State High School A Division tournament at Idaho Ice World in Boise this past weekend.
The Bears came in runner-up to Sun Valley in a tight 3-2 final on Sunday. Luke Ting led Palouse in total goals with five in the tournament, while captain Neo Ting scored three, including one to keep his team in contention during the final.
This was the PYHA’s second consecutive year reaching a state final, with the Bears having finished second in the B tournament last year before moving up to the A level this season and repeating the result.
WRESTLINGWeekend sweep for Slyter
Members of Clarkston’s Hells Canyon Wrestling Club competed in three tournaments last weekend, with Joely Slyter bringing first-place medals home from two of them.
On Saturday, Hells Canyon wrestlers took part in a Bi-State event and a tournament in Richland, Wash. Two members returned on Sunday for the girls’ Columbia Cup competition, which was also held in Richland.
Area placers for each tournament are listed below.
Bi-state
Joely Slyter — first place
Geo Alba — second place
Dawson Bailey — first place
David Rhodes — second place
Richland Tournament
49 pounds — Dylan Taylor, second place
53 pounds — Tyler taylor, first place; Radley Nash, fourth place
58 pounds — Valor Harding, fourth place
62 pounds — Cahira Harding, fourth place
Columbia Cup
61 pounds — Cahira Harding, fourth place
70 pounds — Joely Slyter, first place