HOCKEYPalouse Bears second

The Palouse Youth Hockey Association, which fields players from Moscow, Pullman, Troy and Potlatch, took second in the Idaho State High School A Division tournament at Idaho Ice World in Boise this past weekend.

The Bears came in runner-up to Sun Valley in a tight 3-2 final on Sunday. Luke Ting led Palouse in total goals with five in the tournament, while captain Neo Ting scored three, including one to keep his team in contention during the final.

This was the PYHA’s second consecutive year reaching a state final, with the Bears having finished second in the B tournament last year before moving up to the A level this season and repeating the result.

WRESTLINGWeekend sweep for Slyter

Members of Clarkston’s Hells Canyon Wrestling Club competed in three tournaments last weekend, with Joely Slyter bringing first-place medals home from two of them.

On Saturday, Hells Canyon wrestlers took part in a Bi-State event and a tournament in Richland, Wash. Two members returned on Sunday for the girls’ Columbia Cup competition, which was also held in Richland.

Area placers for each tournament are listed below.

Bi-state

Joely Slyter — first place

Geo Alba — second place

Dawson Bailey — first place

David Rhodes — second place

Richland Tournament

49 pounds — Dylan Taylor, second place

53 pounds — Tyler taylor, first place; Radley Nash, fourth place

58 pounds — Valor Harding, fourth place

62 pounds — Cahira Harding, fourth place

Columbia Cup

61 pounds — Cahira Harding, fourth place

70 pounds — Joely Slyter, first place

