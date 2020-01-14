WRESTLING

Six members of Lewiston Wrestling Club placed in events held during the first two weeks of January.

Drayton Lindell took first place among 45-pound beginners for the club at the Salt Lake Slam in Salt Lake City, Utah on Jan. 3-4. A week later, Kooper Bugner topped the 67-pound girls’ division at the Helltown Throwdown in Helena, Mont.

Top-three Lewiston Wrestling Club placers for both events are listed by division.

40 pound beginners - Brock Hvass, second place

45 pound beginners - Drayton Lindell, first place

Helltown Throwdown

45 pounds - Kole Bugner, second place

67 pound girls - Kooper Bugner, first place

77 pounds - Gunnar Robinett, third place

97 pounds - Tommy Samuels, second place

Tags

Recommended for you