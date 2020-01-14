WRESTLING
Six members of Lewiston Wrestling Club placed in events held during the first two weeks of January.
Drayton Lindell took first place among 45-pound beginners for the club at the Salt Lake Slam in Salt Lake City, Utah on Jan. 3-4. A week later, Kooper Bugner topped the 67-pound girls’ division at the Helltown Throwdown in Helena, Mont.
Top-three Lewiston Wrestling Club placers for both events are listed by division.
40 pound beginners - Brock Hvass, second place
45 pound beginners - Drayton Lindell, first place
Helltown Throwdown
45 pounds - Kole Bugner, second place
67 pound girls - Kooper Bugner, first place
77 pounds - Gunnar Robinett, third place
97 pounds - Tommy Samuels, second place