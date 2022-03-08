COMMUNITY SPORTS REPORT

Members of the Palouse 18U hockey team are shown, standing from left to right: Marc Trivelpiece, Lucas Clark, Colin Wessels, Tanner Fealy, Amanda Pouchnik, Luke Ting, Chase Pouchnik, Ellis Jaekel, Jackson Prestwich, Micah Clark, Hunter Kappler, Ben Carlson, Rory McBeath, Drew Bollinger, Levi Carnahan, Jim Clark, Derek Pouchnik. Seated left to right: Tucker Bayly, Nick Robison, Tate Paul, Cayden May.

HOCKEY

Bears roar to hockey title

The Palouse Bears 18-and-under youth hockey team claimed an Idaho Amateur Hockey Association state championship in Sun Valley on Feb. 27.

The Bears turned the tables on Boise Premier, which had routed them 4-0 earlier in the tournament, as they pulled out a 4-3 victory in the title game.

WRESTLING

Record year for WSU club

Washington State University’s club wrestling team produced five tournament finalists and a program-record 22 national qualifiers at the NCWA Northwest Conference Championships held in Aberdeen, Wash., on Feb. 26.

The NCWA national event will be held in Allen, Tex., on March 10-12.

All national qualifiers from WSU are listed below.

MEN

Gonzalo Aleman, 133 pounds; Josiah Johnson, 141; Trevor Morrison, 157; Jacob Jeanneret, 184; Tyson Russell 125; Albano Lamaj, 125; Hyrum Futrelle, 141; James Cox, 149; Ryan Harris, 149; Gabriel Westergard, 157; Cade Stevenson, 165; Bobby Shepard, 165; Michael Stuart, 174; Levi Lott, 174; David Darroch, 197; Keir Lopez, 197; Dalton Varney, 235; Eduardo Mendez, 285.

WOMEN

Julie Wilson, 136; Makenna Buhl, 123, Danielle Layug, 123; Mariama Jobe, 170.

MARTIAL ARTS

Lewiston’s Stocks rates in black belt competition

Rhyli Stocks took third place in 14-to-15-year-old girls black belt weapons and sparring, and several other youth martial artists from the Lewiston-Clarkston-based Martial Arts America chapter and Valley Karate School participated in the Saito Cup tournament on Feb. 26 in McMinnville, Ore.

Rhyli’s older sister Sydni, a former standout for the Martial Arts America team, was serving as its coach.

Also placing in multiple events for their divisions were Martial Arts America’s Kyla Howlett (7-and-under novice girls) and Valley Karate School’s Danika Olsen-Bennett (10-11 novice girls).

