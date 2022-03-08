This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
HOCKEY
Bears roar to hockey title
The Palouse Bears 18-and-under youth hockey team claimed an Idaho Amateur Hockey Association state championship in Sun Valley on Feb. 27.
The Bears turned the tables on Boise Premier, which had routed them 4-0 earlier in the tournament, as they pulled out a 4-3 victory in the title game.
WRESTLING
Record year for WSU club
Washington State University’s club wrestling team produced five tournament finalists and a program-record 22 national qualifiers at the NCWA Northwest Conference Championships held in Aberdeen, Wash., on Feb. 26.
The NCWA national event will be held in Allen, Tex., on March 10-12.
All national qualifiers from WSU are listed below.
MEN
Gonzalo Aleman, 133 pounds; Josiah Johnson, 141; Trevor Morrison, 157; Jacob Jeanneret, 184; Tyson Russell 125; Albano Lamaj, 125; Hyrum Futrelle, 141; James Cox, 149; Ryan Harris, 149; Gabriel Westergard, 157; Cade Stevenson, 165; Bobby Shepard, 165; Michael Stuart, 174; Levi Lott, 174; David Darroch, 197; Keir Lopez, 197; Dalton Varney, 235; Eduardo Mendez, 285.
WOMEN
Julie Wilson, 136; Makenna Buhl, 123, Danielle Layug, 123; Mariama Jobe, 170.
MARTIAL ARTS
Lewiston’s Stocks rates in black belt competition
Rhyli Stocks took third place in 14-to-15-year-old girls black belt weapons and sparring, and several other youth martial artists from the Lewiston-Clarkston-based Martial Arts America chapter and Valley Karate School participated in the Saito Cup tournament on Feb. 26 in McMinnville, Ore.
Rhyli’s older sister Sydni, a former standout for the Martial Arts America team, was serving as its coach.
Also placing in multiple events for their divisions were Martial Arts America’s Kyla Howlett (7-and-under novice girls) and Valley Karate School’s Danika Olsen-Bennett (10-11 novice girls).