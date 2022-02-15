This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
ARCHERY
Clarkston holds 11th annual all-city youth tourney
Clarkston High School’s Jacob Rinard was the top overall performer in the 3D and Bullseye events as students from across that school district participated in the 11th annual All-Clarkston Archery tournament late last week.
There were 82 archers in the 3D competition Friday, and 181 archers for the bullseye competition Jan. 12 at Heights Elementary and Lincoln Middle school gyms.
3D elementary school, grades 4-5
Boys — 1. Spencer Rudfelt, Parkway, 225 (won tiebreak); 2. Leighton Larson, Heights, 225; 3. Malachi Marion, Highland, 222.
Girls — 1. Addie Manfull, Parkway, 177; 2. Kaelyn Jollymore, Parkway, 159 (won tiebreak); 3. Harmony Huff, Heights, 159.
3D middle school, grades 6-8
Boys — 1. Tyler Wood, LMS, 261; 2. Avery Bostrom, LMS, 251; 3. Hayden Krei, LMS, 244.
Girls — 1. Olivia Wyatt, LMS, 267; 2. Jordan Cassetto, LMS, 265; 3. Abby Renfro, LMS, 257.
3D high school, grades 9-12
Boys — 1. Jacob Rinard, CHS, 278; 2. Gillis Simpson, CHS, 265 (won tiebreaker); 3. Michael Hendrickson, CHS, 265.
Girls — 1. Ella Ogden, CHS, 268; 2. Allie Howlett, CHS, 267; 3. Maddie Walkup, CHS, 249.
Bullseye elementary
Boys — 1. Mason Riley, Highland, 235; 2. Leighton Larson, Heights, 234; 3. Spencer Rudfelt, Parkway, 226.
Girls — 1. Addie Manfull, Parkway, 239; 2. Jessalyn Wilson, Highland, 213; 3. Lexi Warren, Highland, 185.
Bullseye middle school
Boys — 1. Hayden Krei, LMS, 270; 2. Tyler Wood, LMS, 264 (won tiebreak); 3. Avery Bostrom, LMS, 264.
Girls — 1. Jordan Cassetto, LMS, 278; 2. Gabby Bolen, LMS, 266 (won tiebreaker); 3. Abby Renfro, LMS, 266.
Bullseye high school
Boys — 1. Jacob Rinard, CHS, 280; 2. Kaden Keen, CHS, 274 CHS; 3. Blake Holm, CHS, 268.
Girls — 1. Maggie Ogden, CHS, 279; 2. Ella Ogden, CHS, 273; 3. Allie Howlett, CHS, 270.