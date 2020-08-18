TRIATHLONJarazceski tops Bald Mountain
Kamiah’s Jake Jarazceski finished first with a combined running, biking and swimming time of 1:29:19 in the first Bald Mountain Triathlon on Aug. 9 in Pierce.
Close behind was Bellingham resident and top female finisher Bonnie Jensen at 1:29:34. Jaraczeski and Jensen were more than nine minutes ahead of the rest of the field.
The top 10 finishers are listed below.
Top 10 overall — 1. Jake Jaraczeski, 31, Kamiah, 1:29:19; 2. Bonnie Jensen, 42, Bellingham, Wash., 1:29:34; 3. Gerald Peterson, 20, Alberton, Mont., 1:38:43; 4. Annette Peterson, 31, Orofino, 1:39:34; 5. Alison Thomas, 52, Orofino, 1:43:02; 6. Brian Mowery, 51, Weippe, 1:45:28; 7. Summer Dunn, 38, Keuterville, Ida., 1:46:12; 8. Molly Taylor, 20, Bozeman, Mont., 1:48:23; 9. Megan Schlussler, 33, Moscow, 1:48:25; 10. Theresa Carter, 56, Princeton, Ida., 1:54:35.