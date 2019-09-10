PICKLEBALLTourney in the books
Thirty-two entrants from Lewiston, Clarkston, the Clearwater Valley and the Palouse participated in the Lewis-Clark Valley Pickleball Club’s third annual End of the Summer Bash on Saturday at Sunset Park.
Shannon Carducci of Orofino and Mike Bren of Lewiston claimed the advanced division championship.
Gold and silver medal winners by division are listed below:
ADVANCED
Gold — Shannon Carducci and Mike Bren
Silver — Tom Seale and Jeff Schmidt
INTERMEDIATE
Gold — Eric Spencer and Brad Knopes
Silver — Phil Irvine and Joyce Stark
BEGINNER
Gold — Dan Maher and Annie Norris
Silver — Tim Moore and John Zeller
GOLFJacks wins gross title
Penny Jacks of Lewiston received the Founders Award for the Northern Region Golf Association (NRGA) for scoring the lowest gross score in four rounds of tournament play recently.
The NRGA has a membership of 150 women from nine clubs in northern Idaho and southeastern Washington.
Jacks, of Lewiston Golf and Country Club, totaled 319 in rounds at Quail Ridge, LGCC, Prairie Falls and Coeur d’Alene Golf Club.