Community Sports Report

Contributed photoMembers of Valley Karate pose in Lewiston

MARTIAL ARTSValley Karate members shine at home tourney

Pupils Logan Wilson and Danika Olsen-Bennett ran the table in their respective divisions with first place finishes in multiple events as Lewiston’s Valley Karate School played host to the Inland Empire AAU tournament on March 6.

Sensei Steven Smith titled in adult male Kumite, and students Corbin Clark, Landon Wilson and Ariyana Clark also earned one first-place honor apiece. All top-three Valley Karate placers by division and event are listed below.

7-and-Under

Landon Wilson — Kumite, first

Bentley Seekins — Kumite, third

8-10 Beginner girls

Ariyana Clark — Kata, first

11-12 Beginner boys

Corbin Clark — Kumite, first; Kata, third

8-10 Novice

Danika Olsen-Bennett — Kata, first; Weapons, first; Kumite, first

Chase Seekins — Kumite, second

11-12 Novice/Intermediate girls

Flick Vinyard — Kata, second; Kumite, third

11-12 Novice/Intermediate boys

Logan Wilson — Kata, first; Kumite, first

Gunner Seekins — Kumite, second

Devin Munnigh — Kata, third; Weapons, third; Kumite, third

13-14 Novice/Intermediate boys

Sean Nattell — Kata, second; Kumite, third

Adult male

Steven Smith — Kumite, first; Weapons Kata, second; Kata, third

