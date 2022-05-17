This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
SOCCER
Unbeaten Rapids make waves
The Hells Canyon Rapids high school girls soccer team finished first in the Washington National Premier League (WPL) for the G15U Classic 1 East division after an undefeated season.
In the 10-game Winter League season, the Rapids remained unbeaten, finishing 8-0-2. They cumulatively outscored their opponents 46-3.
Eve Steele led the Rapids’ offense with a total of 16 goals, followed by Gabriella Mills (7) and Olivia Lukehart (6). Brynn Wimer provided seven assists, Trinity Bonebrake had five and Jessa Hartwig made three.
“Overall, the season was a blast,” Rapids coach Scott Wimer said. “Everyone on the team played a role in the successful outcome for this season. Team cohesiveness and altruistic behaviors allowed for 10 different players to score a goal this season. Also, having a roster that you can trust to move players around on the field is a result of the dedication the players put into their training all winter long and it paid off.”