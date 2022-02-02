This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
BASKETBALLDistrict Hoop Shoot sends 6 to State
Six area youths won their divisions at the Elks District Hoop Shoot free-throw competition Saturday at Jenifer Middle School in Lewiston, earning berths to the state championship set for Feb. 26 in Caldwell, Idaho.
The district event featured 24 competitors who had qualified through local shoots conducted by the Lewiston, Moscow, Grangeville and St. Maries lodges. Around 1,600 youths in total participated.
Grangeville’s qualifiers swept all three girls’ age divisions by comfortable margins at the district event, and each boys’ title was decided by a single basket.
BOYS
8-9 — 1. Jack Bender (Lewiston) 19-for-25; 2. Michael Forsman (Grangeville) 18-for-25.
10-11 — 1. Brody Grieser (Moscow) 17-for-25; 2. Maximus McGregor (Grangeville) 16-for-25.
12-13 — 1. Burke Brown (Moscow) 22-for-25; 2. Braxton Forsman (Lewiston) 21-for-25.
GIRLS
8-9 — 1. Bailey Schumacher (Grangeville) 14-for-25; 2. Addison Grieser (Moscow) 11-for-25
10-11 — 1. Autum Long (Grangeville) 19-for-25; 2. Rayler Smith (Lewiston) 16-for-25.
12-13 — 1. Cecilia Remacle (Grangeville) 16-for-25; 2. Emree Overberg, Lewiston, 11-for-25 (def. Moscow’s Miley Grieser in tiebreaking shootout).