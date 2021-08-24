Community Sports Report

TRACK AND FIELDBeck bags three medals
Lynne Beck of Clarkston took gold in two events and silver in a third for the women’s 65-to-69-year-old age division earlier this month at the Idaho Senior Games in Boise.
Beck won the javelin with a throw of 47 feet, 2 inches, along with the discus courtesy of a 55-foot, 4-inch mark. For her silver medal, she notched an 89-11 in the softball throw.
RUNNINGStriders go the distance
The Seaport Striders running club raised money for area prep athletes with its annual 3-mile benefit run held in Asotin on August 6.
The Striders matched 100 percent of proceeds from entry fees, donating over $600 apiece to the Asotin, Clarkston and Lewiston high school cross country programs.
HORSESHOE PITCHINGWickham wins Class A
Twelve pitchers from two states participated in the Inland Empire Memorial on Sunday in Coeur d’Alene.
Karen Wickham of Lenore won in Class A, taking all six of her games, with an average ringer percentage of 52.92 percent. Wickham, a six-time Idaho women’s champion, won her fourth tournament championship of the season.
In Class B, Wayne Peterson of Moscow lost in a playoff againt Robbie Domit Jr. of Pullman to finish second.
Ray Abrego Jr. of Lewiston went undefeated in three games and won Class C.