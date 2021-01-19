HOCKEYBears make waves
The Palouse Youth Hockey Association high school team out of Moscow posted a 3-1-1 record and placed second to Tri-Cities at a tournament in Idaho Falls on Jan. 8-10.
The Bears beat Snake River 4-2 in their opening game, in which team captain Mack Hagenbaugh had a hat-trick of goals. Tucker Bayly provided the fourth goal and two assists, while Ellis Jeakel made two assists of his own.
In their second outing, facing Timberline of Boise, Palouse prevailed 7-3 behind two goals apiece from Luke Ting and Andrew Bollinger and three assists from Tucker Trivelpiece.
Goalie Nick Robison held Teton of Druggs scoreless in a 5-0 victory for the Bears which saw another three-goal performance from Hagenbaugh and moved the team to 3-0.
In its final game of round robin play, Palouse rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force a 2-2 tie with host Idaho Falls off goals from Ting and Hagenbaugh, qualifying the Bears for a final against the Tri-Cities team, which had also gone unbeaten through four games. The final was scoreless through the first half before Tri-Cities pulled away in the second for a 2-0 victory.