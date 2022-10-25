This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Stocks soaring at Quest of Champions
Rhyli Stocks was named Grand Champion to lead members of sensei Austin Arnett’s Lewiston-based Martial Arts America chapter in success at the Quest of Champions tournament hosted by Valley Karate School on Oct. 8.
Martial Arts America students who placed in one or more event are listed below.
Rhyli Stocks — Grand Champion, advanced divisions; brown and black belt 13-to-14-year-old girls kata, first; kumite, first; kobudo, first
Caleb Olsen — brown and black belt 13-to-14-year-old boys kobudo, second; kata, third; kumite, third
McKinley Forth — brown and black belt 13-to-14-year-old girls kata, second; kumite, second; grappling, second
Gracyn Forth — brown and black belt 11-to-12-year-old girls kata, second; kumite, first; grappling, second
Roen Howlett — brown and black belt 11-to-12-year-old girls kumite, second
Aaron Sauve — brown and black belt 11-to-12-year-old boys kumite, second; grappling, second; blocker sparring, second; kata, third
Will Musser — orange to green belt 11-to-12-year-old boys grappling, second; kata, third; blocker sparring, third
Cord Stocks — brown belt 11-to-12-year-old boys kobudo, first; grappling, first; blocker sparring, first; kata, second; sparring, third
Lily Olsen — brown and black belt 11-to-12-year-old girls kobudo, second
Kya Svancara — orange to green belt 7-to-8-year-old girls kata, first; kumite, first; kobudo, first; blocker sparring, first
Tristan Gillispie — orange to green belt 7-to-8-year-old boys kumite, second place; grappling, third place
Conley Svancara — white to yellow belt 5-to-6-year-old boys grappling, third; blocker sparring, third
