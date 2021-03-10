This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which normally appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
HOCKEYValley team wins tourney
The Lewis-Clark Lightning 10-and-under team took first place in a March Madness youth hockey tournament last weekend at the LC Ice Arena in Lewiston.
The Lightning went 4-0-1 for the event. They posted a 3-2 win against Wenatchee, then played a 4-4 tie against a Tri-Cities team before reeling off 4-1 and 6-2 wins against opponents from Coeur d’Alene and Bend, Ore., respectively to qualify for the title game. There, they claimed a second win against Wenatchee, this time by a final score of 5-2.