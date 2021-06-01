HORSESHOE PITCHINGKeskinen honored
Kay Keskinen of Moscow was selected to receive the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association Achievement Award, NHPA president Stu Simpa announced.
The award will be presented during the annual banquet at the NHPA’s world tournament held in Winnemucca, Nev. on July 26. It is presented each year to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the game on local, state and national levels.
“It was my honor to nominate Kay for this prestigious national award,” said David Spears, president of the Idaho State Horseshoe Pitchers Association. “She deserves recognition for her many contributions to the sport of horseshoe pitching.”
In addition to being a standout horseshoe pitcher who has won many local and regional events, Keskinen has served as the newsletter editor for the ISHPA since 2013, and organizes three sanctioned tournaments each year. She is the third Idaho pitcher to receive the NHPA Achievement Award.
RODEOLC Valley on to State
Several members of the Lewis-Clark Valley Rodeo Club qualified for the Idaho rodeo championships in Pocatello.
High school junior Chezni Woods advanced in breakaway roping, pole bending and goat-tying. Junior Jesse St. Onge qualified in two roping competitions, and sophomore Sloane Dahlgren made the cut in breakaway roping. The three will participate in the state rodeo on June 5-12.
Middle schooler T.J. Hammond advanced to the Junior High State Finals last weekend at Pocatello, where she competed in five events and finished 49th in the girls’ all-around standings.