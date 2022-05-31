BOWLINGFour decades for Hirschel
Wayne Hirschel of Clarkston was awarded a 40-year plaque at the United States Bowling Congress Open tournament in Las Vegas earlier this month.
A member of the Valley Hall of Fame, the 74-year-old took up bowling in 1975 while living in Dayton, Ohio. He has registered an average game score of 189 through his 40 appearances at the USBC event.
BASEBALLGenerals march to repeat
The Latah Generals 11-and-under youth baseball team based out of Moscow and Pullman picked up its second consecutive tournament win at the Missoula Grand Slam held May 20-22.
The 14-and-under Generals posted a second-place showing in their own age division, while the 9-and-under team took third.