This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
HORSESHOE PITCHING
Hall-of-Fame status for Keskinen
Moscow resident Kay Keskinen was inducted into the Idaho State Horseshoe Pitchers Association Hall of Fame on Sept. 10.
Association president David Spear presented the award to Keskinen during the state tournament in Coeur d’Alene. She qualified for the ISHPA Hall of Fame in all three of its categories: player, player/organizer, and player/promoter.
A three-time Idaho women’s state champion, Keskinen has a lifetime competitive ringer average of 54.5 percent. She has been ranked among the top 100 female pitchers in the country, and was presented with the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association achievement award last year. She has had further involvement in horseshoe pitching through ventures such as clinics, newsletters, tournament organizing and a website.
TRAPSHOOT
High score for Sakamoto at Grangeville
Kent Sakamoto took first place overall honors in the August Registered ATA Trapshoot at Grangeville Gun Club, totaling 467 points out of a possible 500.
All event winners for the shoot are listed below.
August 27 & 28, 2022
SATURDAY
Event 1: 100 Singles
Class AA — Kent Sakamoto 97
Class A — Marv Heimgartner 98
Class. B — Eric Olson 98
Class C — Ryan Hill 98
Class D — Chris Daggett 97
Lady — Krys George 96
Junior — Spencer Fiorenza 80
Veteran — Terry Reininger 98
New Shooter — Tyson Hunt 85
Event 2: 100 Handicap
Champion — John Helpman 95
Short yard — Darrell Howard 94
Mid-yard — Marv Heimgartner 91
Long yard — Wayne McCulley 93
Event 3: 100 Doubles
Class A — Tim Hunt 94
Class B — John Helpman 91
Class C — Eric Olson 90
Class D — Bambi Baker 70
SUNDAY
Event 4: 100 Singles
Class AA — Kent Sakamoto 99
Class A — Rod Hubner 100
Class B — Eric Slocum 92
Class C — Mike Lerandeau 95
Class D — Margie Kinzel 91
Lady — Krys George 98
Junior — Joe Pestarino 99
Veteran — Eric Olson 97
New Shooter — Ryan Hill 92
Event 5: 100 Handicap
Champion — Marv Heimgartner 97
Short yard — Darrell Howard 92
Mid-yard — Chris Felty 93
Long yard — Krys George 91
High overall: Kent Sakamoto 467
DRAG RACING
Bann finishes strong for Jr. Lightning
Lewiston High School sophomore Braxton Bann clinched a championship for Team Junior Lightning at the 45th running of the National Hot Rod Association Division 6 ET Bracket Finals held at Firebird Raceway in Boise over Labor Day weekend.
The event had racers from all 14 NHRA dragstrips around the Northwest and Canada. Bann went five rounds in competition, winning the last one by a margin of .009 seconds.
