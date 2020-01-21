Community Sports Report

GYMNASTICSLewiston club rates at Clarkston event
The Xcel Bronze and Silver teams representing Lewiston’s 360 Gymnastics club took first place in the 360 Winter Spirit event in Clarkston on Jan. 11-12, while the program placed second at Xcel Gold and third at the Xcel Platinum level.
Among individuals, Braelynn Packwood, Avery Smith, Ella Payne, Amara Winterbottom, Kenna Keefe,Hailey Bond, Abigail Renfro and Adison Daniel of Lewiston 360 earned first place All-Around honors for their divisions.
BASKETBALLElks Lodge sends six to District Hoop Shoot
Six area elementary and middle school students won their divisions at the Lewiston Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot on Saturday at Jenifer Junior High and will advance to compete in the District Hoop Shoot this coming Saturday, also at Jenifer.
Braxton Forsmann of Clarkston’s Heights Elementary School had the highest overall total of all participants in the event, converting 23 in a set of 25 free throw attempts.
Top-three placers by age division are listed below.
BOYS
8-9 1. Evyn McCormac, Lapwai, 18/25; 2. Dawson Weddle, Juliaetta, 14/25; 3. Ryeley Faulkner, Centennial, 13/25.
10-11 1. Braxton Forsmann, Heights, 23/25; 2. Douglas Pappan, Lapwai, 18/25; 3. Dylan Smith, McSorley, 15/25.
12-13 1. Jeremy Yoder, Sacajawea, 22/25; 2. DaRon Wheeler, Lapwai, 21/25; 3. Asher Feucht, Jenifer, 20/25.
GIRLS
8-9 1. Cavell Samuels, Lapwai, 14/25; 2. Hayden Foster, McSorley, 10/25; 3. Josey Hemphill, Orchards, 10/25.
10-11 1. Emery McKarcher, Camelot, 10/25; 2. Preslee Dempsey, Heights, 10/25 3. Emma Wassmuth, McGhee, 8/25.
12-13 1. Cady Browne, Asotin, 16/26; 2. Hannah Huffman, Cornerstone Christian, 13/25; 3. Jaelyn McCormack-Marks, Lapwai, 12/25.