WRESTLING
Five take gold for Lewiston club
Lewiston Wrestling Club’s Tyler Taylor, Drayton Lindell, Zeek Barkley, Brock Hvass and Colten Genger took first place in their respective divisions at a meet in Grangeville on Saturday.
Lewiston’s top-three placers at the meet by age and weight division are listed below.
6-and-under
39 pounds — Koen Bugner, second place; Landon Ross, third
43 pounds — Colten Genger, first
8-and-under
45 pounds — Owen Lindell, third
48 pounds — Kole Bugner, second
49 pounds — Brock Hvass, first
63 pounds — Zeek Barkley, first
10-and-under
55 pounds — Drayton Lindell, first; McCoy Slyter, second
61 pounds — Abel Glasson, third
12-and-under
60 pounds — Tyler Taylor, first
86 pounds — Kooper Bugner, second
98 pounds — Leanna Montes, second
14-and-under
101 pounds — Coen Roberts, second