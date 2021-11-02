This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.

WRESTLING

Five take gold for Lewiston club

Lewiston Wrestling Club’s Tyler Taylor, Drayton Lindell, Zeek Barkley, Brock Hvass and Colten Genger took first place in their respective divisions at a meet in Grangeville on Saturday.

Lewiston’s top-three placers at the meet by age and weight division are listed below.

6-and-under

39 pounds — Koen Bugner, second place; Landon Ross, third

43 pounds — Colten Genger, first

8-and-under

45 pounds — Owen Lindell, third

48 pounds — Kole Bugner, second

49 pounds — Brock Hvass, first

63 pounds — Zeek Barkley, first

10-and-under

55 pounds — Drayton Lindell, first; McCoy Slyter, second

61 pounds — Abel Glasson, third

12-and-under

60 pounds — Tyler Taylor, first

86 pounds — Kooper Bugner, second

98 pounds — Leanna Montes, second

14-and-under

101 pounds — Coen Roberts, second

Tags