This is the Tribune's Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays.
DISC GOLF
Hampson rallies, Fuller excels at Kennewick tourney
Kieran Hampson of Pullman made a major Day 2 rally to take first place in the Advanced Men’s Amateur division at the Windy River Open disc golf tournament held last month in Kennewick, Wash., while Meghan Fuller of Moscow was runner-up in the Female Professional Open division.
Hampson, a 16-year-old junior at Pullman High, trailed the leader by eight throws through the first day of competition, but managed a 5-under-par 27 on the second day in windy conditions to win his event by two throws at 191. Fuller took home $266 in prize money after totaling 221 throws, seven off the lead in the women’s professional division.
Also placing at the Professional Disc Golf Association sanctioned tournament were Dillon Mueller of Moscow (Advanced Men’s Amateur, fifth) and Pullman’s Parker Hipp (Intermediate Men’s Amateur, 10th).
MARTIAL ARTS
Warabay pupils place in Vegas
Clarkston’s Warabay Karate School produced three individual placers and a second-place team Kata lineup at the Ozawa Cup tournament held last month in Las Vegas, Nev.
Anton Arthur — 13-to-14-year-old advanced Kobudo, third place; black belt Kata, fourth
Rachel Gall — 13-to-14-year-old advanced Kobudo, second; black belt Kata, second
JC Morgenstern — 13-to-14-year-old advanced Kobudo, third
Team Kata — Gall, Morgenstern, Jade Wilke, second