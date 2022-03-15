This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
MARTIAL ARTS
Youths honor late sensei at Yakima tourney
Sydni Stocks of Lewiston claimed the title of “grand champion” in kata to lead 10 pupils of Arnett’s Martial Arts America academy in the Morris Mack Ope on Saturday in Yakima, Wash.
The team dedicated this tournament to the memory of sensei Frank Arnett, late father of the team’s current sensei Austin Arnett. Frank was the first pupil of sensei Morris Mack, for whom the tournament is named.
Top-three event finishes by Arnett’s Martial Arts America pupils are listed below.
Sydni Stocks — Adult kata, Grand Champion; 18-34-year-old black belt weapons, first place; women’s kumite, first; men’s kata, third; synchronized kata, third.
Rhyli Stocks — 14-to-17-year-old girls black belt kumite, first place; kata, second; weapons, third; synchronized kata, third
McKinley Forth — 14-to-15-year-old girls brown belt kumite, first place; kata, third; synchronized kata, second
Roen Howlett — 10-to-11-year-old girls brown belt kata, third place; kumite, third; weapons, third; synchronized kata, third
Gracyn Forth — 10-to-11-year-old girls brown belt kumite, first place; synchronized kata, second
Cord Stocks — 10-to-11-year-old boys brown belt kata, first place
Aaron Sauve — 10-to-11-year-old boys brown belt kata, second place; kumite, second; synchronized kata, second
Kya Svancara — 6-to-7-year-old girls orange-to-green belt kata, first place; kumite, first; mixed kumite, third
Conley Svancara — 5-year-old boys white belt blocker sparring, first place; flag sparring, second
GYMNASTICS
Big finishes abound for 360 program
Payton Hvass of Clarkston’s 360 Gymnastics program won first place in vault for the Xcel Diamond team and 360’s Xcel Bronze team took second place at the SnowGlobe Classic event held in Post Falls last weekend.
Over two-dozen more 360 pupils also placed in the top three for at least one event. They are listed below.
Xcel Bronze — second place team
Wheatley Draper — Junior A vault, first place; bars, third; beam, first; first all-around
Krossley Lanham — Junior B vault, first; bars, first; beam, first; floor, first; first all-around
Veronica Chamberlain — Junior C vault, third; bars, first; beam, second; floor, first; first all-around
Emily Strobel — Junior C vault, second; bars, second; beam, second; floor, third; secnd all-around
Norah Binkley — Junior C vault, first; floor, first; third all-around
Averie Frawley — Junior C bars, third; floor, third; fourth All-Around
Spencer Leeper — Junior D bars, second; third All-Around
Aislynn Ripley — Senior A bars, third; beam, second; floor, second; first all-around
Bristol Dillard — Senior A floor, first; third All-Around
Xcel Silver
Morgan Kessinger — Junior A vault, first; floor, second
Harper Blewett — Junior A beam, second
Addison Macke — Junior A vault, second
Aspynn Lunders — Junior C vault, third
Braelynn Packwood — Senior A vault, third; floor, third; third all-around
Hailey Grimm — Senior B vault, second
Xcel Gold — sixth-place team
Amara Winterbottom — Division Ch A vault, first
Awa Mbodji — Division Ch B vault, second; beam, second
Marji Remacle — Division Ch C vault, first; floor, third; second all-around
Kenadee Kime — Division Ch C bars, third; beam, third
Mia Smith — Junior A vault, second
Xcel Platinum — third-place team
Anna Eggleston — Junior A vault, third
Sophie Alfred — Junior B vault, first; bars, third; floor, third; second all-around
Eva Pritchett — Junior B vault, first
Xcel Diamond
Payton Hvass — vault, first; bars, third; third all-around
Adison Daniel — vault, second