COMMUNITY SPORTS REPORT

Sydni Stocks and sensei Mike Franco are shown. Stocks of Lewiston claimed the title of "grand champion" in the Morris Mack Open on Saturday in Yakima.

MARTIAL ARTS

Youths honor late sensei at Yakima tourney

Sydni Stocks of Lewiston claimed the title of “grand champion” in kata to lead 10 pupils of Arnett’s Martial Arts America academy in the Morris Mack Ope on Saturday in Yakima, Wash.

The team dedicated this tournament to the memory of sensei Frank Arnett, late father of the team’s current sensei Austin Arnett. Frank was the first pupil of sensei Morris Mack, for whom the tournament is named.

Top-three event finishes by Arnett’s Martial Arts America pupils are listed below.

Sydni Stocks — Adult kata, Grand Champion; 18-34-year-old black belt weapons, first place; women’s kumite, first; men’s kata, third; synchronized kata, third.

Rhyli Stocks — 14-to-17-year-old girls black belt kumite, first place; kata, second; weapons, third; synchronized kata, third

McKinley Forth — 14-to-15-year-old girls brown belt kumite, first place; kata, third; synchronized kata, second

Roen Howlett — 10-to-11-year-old girls brown belt kata, third place; kumite, third; weapons, third; synchronized kata, third

Gracyn Forth — 10-to-11-year-old girls brown belt kumite, first place; synchronized kata, second

Cord Stocks — 10-to-11-year-old boys brown belt kata, first place

Aaron Sauve — 10-to-11-year-old boys brown belt kata, second place; kumite, second; synchronized kata, second

Kya Svancara — 6-to-7-year-old girls orange-to-green belt kata, first place; kumite, first; mixed kumite, third

Conley Svancara — 5-year-old boys white belt blocker sparring, first place; flag sparring, second

GYMNASTICS

Big finishes abound for 360 program

Payton Hvass of Clarkston’s 360 Gymnastics program won first place in vault for the Xcel Diamond team and 360’s Xcel Bronze team took second place at the SnowGlobe Classic event held in Post Falls last weekend.

Over two-dozen more 360 pupils also placed in the top three for at least one event. They are listed below.

Xcel Bronze — second place team

Wheatley Draper — Junior A vault, first place; bars, third; beam, first; first all-around

Krossley Lanham — Junior B vault, first; bars, first; beam, first; floor, first; first all-around

Veronica Chamberlain — Junior C vault, third; bars, first; beam, second; floor, first; first all-around

Emily Strobel — Junior C vault, second; bars, second; beam, second; floor, third; secnd all-around

Norah Binkley — Junior C vault, first; floor, first; third all-around

Averie Frawley — Junior C bars, third; floor, third; fourth All-Around

Spencer Leeper — Junior D bars, second; third All-Around

Aislynn Ripley — Senior A bars, third; beam, second; floor, second; first all-around

Bristol Dillard — Senior A floor, first; third All-Around

Xcel Silver

Morgan Kessinger — Junior A vault, first; floor, second

Harper Blewett — Junior A beam, second

Addison Macke — Junior A vault, second

Aspynn Lunders — Junior C vault, third

Braelynn Packwood — Senior A vault, third; floor, third; third all-around

Hailey Grimm — Senior B vault, second

Xcel Gold — sixth-place team

Amara Winterbottom — Division Ch A vault, first

Awa Mbodji — Division Ch B vault, second; beam, second

Marji Remacle — Division Ch C vault, first; floor, third; second all-around

Kenadee Kime — Division Ch C bars, third; beam, third

Mia Smith — Junior A vault, second

Xcel Platinum — third-place team

Anna Eggleston — Junior A vault, third

Sophie Alfred — Junior B vault, first; bars, third; floor, third; second all-around

Eva Pritchett — Junior B vault, first

Xcel Diamond

Payton Hvass — vault, first; bars, third; third all-around

Adison Daniel — vault, second

