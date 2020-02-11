Community Sports Report

BASKETBALLBrowne wins hoop shoot
Cady Browne of Asotin won the 12-to-13-year-old girls’ state Elks Lodge hoop shoot by converting 18 of 25 free throw attempts in Grangeville on Saturday.
She advances to the regional event to be held in Pasco, Wash. on March 14.
ARCHERYClarkston cleans up
A total of 294 archers from seven schools competed in bullseye and 3D archery last weekend in the ninth annual All-Clarkston Archery Tournament.
Michael Hendrickson (284 points) and Maggie Ogden (278), both hailing from Clarkston High School, were the top boys’ and girls’ bullseye performers respectively, while Jacob Rinard (281 points) of Lincoln Middle School and Allie Howlett (280) of Clarkston High led 3D archers.
GYMNASTICSLewiston takes title
Lewiston 360 gymnastics club’s Xcel Silver team took first place in its division, while the program’s Xcel Bronze, Gold and Platinum level teams each placed second at the Palouse Invitational meet on Feb. 1-2.
Among individuals, Mia Smith, Ella Paine, Kenadee Kime, Marji Remacle and Abigail Renfro of Lewiston 360 earned first all-around recognition in their divisions.
WRESTLINGArea clubs join forces
Nine area wrestlers from the Snake River Reptiles, Hells Canyon and Lewiston wrestling clubs medaled at the Idaho Folkstyle State Tournament in Meridian last weekend.
The three clubs combined to compete as one team in the state event. Drayton Lindell had the distinction of earning two gold medals — prevailing in 8-and-under boys’ competition at both 43 and 45 pounds — while Kooper Bugner, Deegan Tavernier and Joely Slyter also won gold for the team.
Area medalists are listed below.
Kole Bugner — 6-and-under 40-41 pounds, third place
Zeek Barkley — 6-and-under 49-51 pounds, second place
Drayton Lindell — 8-and-under 43 pounds, first place; 45 pounds, first place
Kooper Bugner — 10-and-under girls 64-74 pounds, first place
Deegan Tavernier — 10-and-under 84 pounds, first place
Coen Roberts — 12-and-under 82 pounds, fourth place
Kooper Bugner — 12-and-under 57-66 pound girls, second place
Sammie Slyter — 12-and-under 74-81 pound girls, fourth place
Joely Slyter — 74-pound middle school girls, first place; 75 pounds, third place