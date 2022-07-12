This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
MOTORSPORTS
Bann bags trophies at drag racing challenge
Fifteen-year-old motorcyclist Braxton Bann, who is heading into his sophomore year at Lewiston High School, won two events and took runner-up in a third during the four-day NHRA Jr. Drag Racing Challenge held in Walla Walla over the 4th of July weekend.
MARTIAL ARTS
Stocks siblings score at Nationals
Siblings Sydni, Rhyli and Cord Stocks each medaled for the Lewiston chapter of Martial Arts America at AAU Nationals on June 29-July 2 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Sydni took bronze among 18-to-34-year-old black belt females while also taking on the role of technical coach. Rhyli earned bronze in 14-year-old girls black belt weapons, kata and three kumite events, and Cord took silver in 11-year-old brown belt weapons and rotational kumite, as well as bronze in singles kumite.
Gall leads Inland Empire at world event
Rachel Gall of the Inland Empire AAU Karate Team placed second in 13-year-old girls Shito-Ryu kata and Shobu Sanbon kumite at the WUKF World Championships held July 2-7 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Gall also took bronze in long weapons, while teammates Anton Arthur, JC Morgenstern and Jade Wilke each earned a bronze medal of his or her own. The tournament included a total of 714 athletes and 48 coaches, with additional area representatives including the Stocks siblings, Jayden Henderson, Makaela Everheart, Roen Howlett and Kya Svancara.